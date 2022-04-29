ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosive prop Sarah Bern is firing on all cylinders as England have the need for speed in Grand Slam decider against France in Women's Six Nations

By Alex Bywater
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

With the speed and side-stepping ability of a centre and the brute power of a forward, not many rugby players are built like England’s Sarah Bern.

Such is the explosiveness of the 24-year-old Bristol prop that she often trains with England’s backs to work on her pace and running lines.

It is clearly working. Bern scored an outrageous try from her own half against Italy in round two of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKtxi_0fOWoQwg00
England's Sarah Bern (right) is one of the most promising women’s players on the planet

Her scores often go viral on social media they are that good.

Bern’s 2019 effort against Wales was one such effort. ‘Tightheads aren’t supposed to step and score tries like that,’ said the commentator after that try in Cardiff.

BAYONNE LINE-UPS

France: Jacquet; Boujard, Filopon, Vernier, M Menager; Drouin, Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Joyeux, Fall, Forlani, Ferer, Hermet (capt), R Menager

Replacements: Touye, Lindelauf, Brosseau, Annery, Gros, Chambon, Tremouliere, Boulard

England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt (capt), Aitchison, Breach; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Packer, Cleall

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Beckett, Kabeya, Hunt, Kildunne

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Bern will hope for another try on Saturday as England look to seal a Grand Slam in their Championship decider with a French side who have also won all four of their games in 2022.

‘Every player has their strength and I think running is my point of difference,’ Bern – who started her career as a back – told Sportsmail ahead of the crunch Six Nations decider.

‘Speed is my favourite session of the week. I love learning how to be faster and how to change direction quicker. I sometimes do speed training with the backs – it’s an element I work hard at.’

Bern has made a mammoth total of 277 metres in England’s four Six Nations games to date and carried for an equally impressive 154 metres post contact.

They are the sort of numbers you would expect from an outside back, not a tighthead prop.

‘It’s amazing to hear those stats and I’m very proud of them, but for me it’s just about trying to do my job well,’ Bern said.

‘People always say I’m smiling on the pitch, but that’s because I enjoy playing.’

There has certainly been plenty for Bern and England’s women to enjoy in recent times. Simon Middleton’s side have won their last 22 matches.

England have scored more than 50 points in each of their four Six Nations wins so far this year and are firm favourites for World Cup glory in New Zealand later this year.

France will be their biggest test so far, but it would be a huge shock if England were beaten in Bayonne. Their unbeaten run is almost certain to extend to 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqfjl_0fOWoQwg00
The Bristol prop often trains with England’s backs to work on her pace and running lines

‘It’s definitely going to be a very tough game,’ said Bern, now firing on all cylinders after recovering from a double shoulder dislocation.

‘Our recent matches with France have been very close. I think it’s going to be a huge match and very exciting to watch.

‘Hopefully we’ll get some good viewing figures. I wouldn’t want to miss it – luckily I’m playing!’

With Bern in their ranks, England are blessed to have one of the most promising women’s players on the planet.

Even without the injured Sarah Hunter, they should have too much for France.

Bern’s all-action ability is certainly rare in front row forwards. Indeed, it is hard to think of many others – in either the men’s or women’s game – who come close.

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong and England’s Kyle Sinckler would fit that category, but not many others do.

Bern has been fortunate to pick the brains of Sinckler as the pair both play for Bristol.

‘Having the opportunity to work with Kyle at Bristol, I really value what the men do,’ Bern said. ‘I’ve been down to a few scrum sessions with him. In the autumn he was sending some clips through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOB6I_0fOWoQwg00
The 24-year-old has carried for a mammoth 277 metres in England's four Six Nations games

‘Another big learning for me is the scrum. I’m a bit of a scrum nerd. If I watch Bristol men’s training, I ask the players and coaches for advice.

‘Kyle has helped me a lot this season, especially in terms of scrummaging.’

It begs the question, is Sinckler jealous of Bern’s outstanding ability?

‘I haven’t spoken to him about it, but I did do an interview with Ellis Genge the other day and he said my speed is just ridiculous,’ Bern laughed.

Bern and England are used to sweeping all before them with their fully professional status a contrast to the likes of Scotland and Ireland whose players are still part time.

England can do little about the status of their rivals, but they have embraced the opportunity given them to by the Rugby Football Union’s backing.

Their two home games this year with Wales and Ireland at Gloucester and Leicester have been played in front of record women’s Test crowds of 14,869 and 15,836.

‘To have two record crowds at our two home games in this Six Nations has been amazing,’ Bern said.

‘It makes a huge difference to us. To have people come up and ask for a signature is amazing.

‘I actually got stopped in Cardiff the other day. I thought “Hang on a minute, I’m not even in England!” It’s often young boys or girls. I also got stopped in Bristol as well by a young boy who asked me if I played for Bristol Bears Women. I said I did and he said he preferred watching us to the men! He must have only been seven. We are getting recognised a lot more now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9vjS_0fOWoQwg00
Simon Middleton's side can clinch the title by extending their winning streak to 23 matches

‘It is overwhelming and I still very much question why people want a picture with me. I’d love to see more teams become professional because I want everyone to have equal opportunity.

‘For me, if you have a men’s team that is professional and one of the best in the world, then why are the women not? I think in this day and age it needs to happen and happen now because otherwise teams are going to be left behind.

‘The RFU have been so supportive and been the pioneers of women’s professional rugby. We have a long way still to go, but as much as the other teams think they are supporting their players, it will soon be impossible to be an international rugby player and have a full-time job as well as play in the Premiership. It’s getting tougher now for players who aren’t professional in the Premiership.

‘I really hope other nations can support their female athletes the same way England have done.

‘Where we are as a nation is brilliant, but it shouldn’t be a benchmark. We want to keep pushing to be better and for equality. There are still discrepancies between the men’s and women’s teams.

‘We’re thankful to be in a position to try and push through change and we shouldn’t stop asking for equality with our male counterparts.’

