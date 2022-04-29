ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Lage confirms Raul Jimenez will ditch his current protective headgear for a lighter model after struggling to judge 'the trajectory of the ball'... as the Wolves boss insists they are doing 'everything they can' to support the Mexican striker

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Raul Jimenez has ditched his protective headgear for a lighter model after struggling to judge the flight of crosses this season.

The Wolves forward wears the protection after suffering a fractured skull in a match with Arsenal in November 2020, which briefly placed his life in danger.

Jimenez’s return to top-level football has been remarkable. Yet he has scored only six times this season, compared with 27 in the 2019-20 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09umCL_0fOWoCpk00
Raul Jimenez will wear a new lighter model of headgear that gives him 'more confidence'

‘Sometimes, the trajectory of the ball meant there was a difference for Raul with the old headgear,’ said Wolves boss Bruno Lage. ‘This is lighter and protects only the place that needs to be protected.

‘I feel it is better in training and now I hope it will be better in games. It gives him more confidence when he is running.

‘He is the same person, the same player. Everyone here is doing everything they can to help Raul. The doctors are doing their best to help him be the Raul we know.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAD7k_0fOWoCpk00
The Mexican striker's current headgear is said to have effected his judgement of the ball

Wolves face Brighton at home on Saturday still with an outside chance of qualifying for European competition next season.

Though Bruno Lage's side have lost three of their last four games – and three of their remaining five are against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite his public loyalty towards his players, it is believed Lage is keen to bring in new ones this summer, while star midfielder Ruben Neves could be the big departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDwFR_0fOWoCpk00
Jimenez has scored just ten Premier League goals in the last two seasons for Wolves

