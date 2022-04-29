ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok can harm children's mental health

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LL7t_0fOWo4rB00

Happy Friday! Here's what we have today:

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Catholics who help migrants are satanic

By Rex Huppke

Thanks to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Loonytoonia) and other Republican thought leaders, I’ve recently learned things that weren’t included in my Catholic upbringing.

For starters, being kind to migrants is bad, and those who help migrants are likely being controlled by Satan.

In a recent interview, Greene spoke with Michael Voris of Church Militant, my go-to website for information about “spiritual warfare” and headlines like “Marjorie for Pope.” Voris brought up Catholic groups that help with refugee resettlement, complaining, in a tone that suggested someone was waving a liberal baby’s diaper under his nose, how they all say things like, “Oh, we have to love the family and all that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2w6w_0fOWo4rB00
Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies Getty

TikTok can harm children's mental health

By Alan D. Blotcky

A mother, greatly concerned about her 14-year-old son, called me recently. Her teen was showing symptoms of major depression, including sadness, irritability, argumentativeness, failing grades and withdrawal from his activities and interests.

In fact, he was spending most of his time at home in his bedroom on TikTok.

His mother was alarmed because his obsession with TikTok seemed to make his depression worse, and he was resistant to the idea of seeing a mental health practitioner. He told his mother that his "friends" on TikTok were helping him and that he didn't need counseling.

After weeks of pleading and prodding, the boy finally agreed to see me.

His mother was valid in her concerns about him. And her assessment that TikTok was making him worse was correct as well.

Musk could have been an altruistic hero. Instead he bought Twitter.

By Suzette Hackney

Elon Musk's pending purchase of Twitter has Americans either anxious or celebrating and filling timelines with millions of fraught tweets about the billionaire's $44 billion offer.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk tweeted Monday to his nearly 87 million followers.

There are so many questions:

Other columns to read today

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TikTok can harm children's mental health

Comments / 3

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
Gillian Sisley

Woman Exposes Messages from Bully to Parents

Should parents stop bullying from happening, even when their children are adults?. Bullying is not at all uncommon in the US. Data shows that 20% of American children between the ages of 12 and 18 will be bullied at some point in their lifetime. That data also shows that 19% of students between grades 9 and 12 will be bullied directly on school property.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Bruno Mars
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Catholics#Republican#Church Militant
marthastewart.com

Forest Bathing May Be the Secret to Improving Your Mental and Physical Health

Taking a walk benefits your wellbeing in many ways, including improving your cardiovascular health and helping you maintain your idea weight. The location you choose to walk in can also influence how much you gain from your walks. In addition to getting your steps in, strolling through the forest—a practice called forest bathing—provides a sensory experience that benefits both your physical and your mental health. In fact, the benefits of forest bathing have been confirmed in about 20 different studies, and the practice has become a prescribed treatment for stress-related conditions in Japan, CNN reports.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Formula of Self-Kindness

A way to practice mindfulness and improve your relationship is to notice, observe, thank, and engage (N.O.T.E) yourself. The N.O.T.E technique is especially effective when you’re currently beating yourself up or feel stuck in self-blame. Like any other skill, learning the habit of giving yourself a N.O.T.E. requires practice.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Do Therapeutic Doses of Psychedelics Feel Like?

A recent study was performed to determine how therapeutic doses of these two psychedelic drugs “feel” in healthy human volunteers. The doses of 100 and 200 µg LSD and 30 mg psilocybin produced similar subjective effects. The 200 ug dose of LSD induced higher ratings of ego-dissolution and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
psychologytoday.com

Making It Through Mother’s Day

Those who have lost a mother or a child may struggle emotionally on Mother's Day. Grief expert Krista St-Germain said that we fear what we may feel on Mother's Day. Feel your feelings, don't fight them. St-Germain suggested that mothers honor their needs on this difficult day. Can you feel...
CELEBRATIONS
ohmymag.co.uk

The sinister story of the Radium Girls, the women who worked in clock factories during WWI

During World War I when men were off to fight in the battle, many women were employed to work in the factories. They replaced the men and continued working in their place to maintain the production. One such industry that hired women to work was the clock factories. Not only did they pay really well, but the amount of labour was also minimal. So why did it turn out to be a nightmare in the end?
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Trauma Is Not an Excuse

The vast majority of individuals meeting the diagnostic criteria for trauma-related stress disorders do not actively harm others. No amount of trauma exempts a traumatized person from being held accountable for hurting others. To utilize trauma as an excuse for harmful behavior avoids responsibility for one’s actions and forestalls healing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is dry drowning and what are the symptoms?

“Dry drowning” is an outdated term to describe a complication following a drowning incident. Occasionally, people who have inhaled water or another liquid experience spasms in their larynx (voice box). They may have difficulty breathing and will need emergency medical assistance. Healthcare professionals often use the term “post-immersion syndrome”...
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy