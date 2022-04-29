Advocates push for salary transparency as states work to close pay gaps

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued new guidance last week aimed at one of the most problematic practices leading to widespread errors in tenant background checks, the subject of a joint investigation by The Markup and The New York Times last year. Companies that match potential renters to public records, the agency said, should ensure that a renter’s name is not the only factor used to determine identity. Other information, such as a date of birth, Social Security number, or address should be used to corroborate the records, the CFPB advised. The tenant screening industry provides landlords with background checks on potential tenants—often a major factor in whether a prospective renter gets a home. The agency cited our findings, which revealed that these reports often contain inaccuracies, preventing those affected from securing housing or a job.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO