Everything you need to start bullet journaling, with tips from a journaling expert

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Invented by Ryder Carroll, bullet journaling is a good way to stay organized. We spoke to an expert for the best bullet journal ideas and supplies. Katherine Fiorillo/Insider, Amazon

Bullet journaling was originally designed by Ryder Carroll as a productivity system.

The practice has evolved to become a creative outlet.

I spoke to a dot journaling expert for the best supplies and tips for beginners.

Bullet journaling is a mindful productivity system that combines traditional journaling, to-do lists, and creativity into a highly dynamic practice. It was originally invented by Ryder Carroll, who wrote "The Bullet Journal Method: Track the Past, Order the Present, Design the Future" and designed the system for flexible time management, goal setting, and intentional living.

Since then, bullet journaling — also sometimes referred to as dot journaling — has evolved into a wonderful hobby where you can be as creative or straightforward as you'd like.

"People are looking for things to do that don't involve their phones, that offer creativity [and] are low-stakes and low-pressure," says Rachel Wilkerson Miller, author of "Dot Journaling―A Practical Guide: How to Start and Keep the Planner, To-Do List, and Diary That'll Actually Help You Get Your Life Together," . She recommends dot journaling "if you're somebody who wants to get organized and has tried planners and apps" because it grants you "your own space that's yours alone, that you can control how you see fit."

While I use my bullet journal every day as both an organizational tool and a creative outlet, I spoke with Wilkerson Miller to get tips on great dot journaling ideas for beginners.

1. A dot-lined journal

If you're looking to try out dot journaling, the only things you need are a notebook and something to write with. Wilkerson Miller's favorite notebook for dot journaling is the Leuchtturm dotted classic notebook . It comes in hardcover or softcover, six different sizes, and 21 colors. Plus, you can personalize it with an embossed cover.

Wilkerson Miller also recommends the Rollbahn notebook for anyone who prefers a spiral binding. This comes in three sizes and nine unique colors.

My favorite is the Artist's Loft dot journal because it's soft, has two ribbon page markers, comes in so many colors, and is really inexpensive. I replace or restart my dot journal every couple of months, so using an inexpensive option helps me keep this process low-pressure.

2. Something fun to write with.

Wilkerson Miller and I both love Zebra Mildliners because the color selections are stunning and they don't easily bleed through dot journal pages. They're not neon like regular highlighters, but have an angled tip on one end and a tapered tip on the other.

Wilkerson Miller also recommends colored pencils because they're less intense and won't bleed through a page, and I love Stablio Fineliners because they write like felt pens.

3. Any creative supplies that make you excited to bullet journal.

Bullet journaling is a fun and relaxing process that shouldn't feel like a chore, so using fun supplies can help keep the processes light and easy. Washi tape can help you distinguish one section of a page from another, create bookmarks, or just make your bullet journal page prettier.

I also loved using stickers when I had a traditional planner and still use them in the pages of my bullet journal today. Book Darts are great for marking pages or lines in your dot journal with something more sturdy than a Post-it.

The best bullet journal ideas for beginners

Once you have the basic supplies, you're ready to explore the infinite bullet journaling possibilities.

No matter why you're looking to start bullet journaling, the most important thing to know is there's no wrong way to start or keep a bullet journal. It's your private space to create, make mistakes, and play with new designs or efficiencies. If you're thinking about starting a bullet journal, here are a few ideas to try:

Katherine Fiorillo/Insider

Idea 1: A simple to-do list

"A lot of people use [dot journaling] at a yearly, monthly, weekly, and daily level," says Wilkerson Miller. "Yearly might be two pages dedicated to what you have going on this year. Monthly might be your goals or things you want to get done this month. Weekly can be to-dos for the week.".

You can adopt a clean, traditional to-do list system like the ones Ryder Carroll recommends or get as creative as you want.

Katherine Fiorillo/Insider

Idea 2: Habit-tracking

"You can also use dot journaling for fun things like books you want to read or all the birds you've seen. You can use it for health, travel… anything you're invested in and want to make part of your weekly or daily ritual," says Wilkerson Miller.

Because reading is a priority in my life, I use my bullet journal to track how much I read in a day. I've also tracked my sleep, workouts, and moods.

Katherine Fiorillo/Insider

Idea 3: A creative diary

"Journaling has so many benefits and, for me, it starts with the ability to write things down and see it all in one place," says Wilkerson Miller. The benefit of writing diary entries in your dot journal is that it can look however you want it to, involving artwork, charts, and any other additions to your daily thoughts.

And if you feel intimidated by some of the more complicated dot journal spreads on the internet, Wilkerson Miller adds that the vast majority of people who dot journal are just normal people who don't have great handwriting or illustrative skills."

At the end of the day, a hobby or practice like bullet journaling should serve you. There's no "right" or "wrong" way to journal and getting creative, making mistakes, and turning the page is all part of the process.