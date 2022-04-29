ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Cameras lead to the arrest of man who stole porch furniture from a Charlotte County home

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
“As I walked to my car to go work I looked and noticed there was a chair missing from my porch. I was like that’s weird, where’s my other rocking chair?” That question started it all for Babcock Ranch resident Michelle Duquette.

Imagine leaving your home to find all your porch furniture is gone: chairs, decor, and plants all vanished into thin air. What’s even odder is where Duquette found her things: the community pool.

She said most of the furniture was salvageable minus one badly damaged Adirondack chair.

The man responsible for the trouble is caught on her doorbell camera walking up to the home, picking up an antique truck, and then grabbing the rocking chair too.

“They did have camera footage from the lakehouse of this guy coming and throwing this stuff over the fence and then crawling over the fence and throwing it in the pool,” Duquette said.

She had no idea who the man was and how he got all her stuff in the pool by himself.

“Some of my chairs are heavy, I thought that took a lot of effort because they would have to get the chair, go over, throw it over, come back, get cushions, it would’ve had to make 4-5 trips,” she said.

Immediately, Duquette wondered if she had been targeted.

“I got really worried. My husband passed away late last year so being here alone makes… it never really made me nervous before because Babcock is very very safe,” she said. “I stayed the night with my neighbor because I was so uncomfortable.”

Fortunately, Duquette didn’t have to worry long. Charlotte County deputies were able to identify and arrest the man caught on camera: Ryan Thirtle.

“That made me feel secure to be able to come back into my home,” she said.

As for the furniture, most of it is cleaned up now and back on display. Only one chair was broken beyond repair. Duquette said the worst part of this whole experience was losing something near and dear to her heart.

“The only stuff that really meant anything to me was the plants and stuff my husband had gotten me and I had been doing a really good job at keeping them alive, I was so proud because he always took care of stuff but I don’t have that anymore,” she said.

Her message to the 22-year-old tonight is, “your actions do have ripples and they do have consequences.”

“He did it to somebody who had a really really hard year and who had already been through a lot and under a lot of stress and this caused a lot of additional heartache, sleepless nights, and undue stress on someone,” Duquette said.

Thirtle is charged with grand theft and burglary.

