'True Blood' star Lynn Collins had no idea HBO was working on a reboot: 'It's a little soon'

Ryan Kwanten and Anna Paquin starred on "True Blood" as brother and sister. John P. Johnson / HBO

Lynn Collins told Insider she had no idea HBO was working on a "True Blood" reboot .

Collins played Dawn Green on the show's first season.

HBO has been developing "multiple versions" of a future "True Blood" project.

"True Blood" star Lynn Collins is surprised to hear HBO is working on a reboot of its hit series.

"It's a little soon," Collins recently told Insider.

"I know it was [one of] their most successful endeavors, but it feels like that could be a little bit too soon," Collins, who appeared on the show's first season as Dawn Green, said.

Lynn Collins on season one of "True Blood." HBO

In February, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine they've been developing "multiple versions" of a new "True Blood" project, but added the cable channel wasn't close to moving forward with anything yet.

Collins told Insider that this was the first time she was learning about a possible reboot, adding: "I hadn't heard that. That's interesting."

The vampire drama starring Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Alexander Skarsgard ran on HBO for seven seasons from 2008 until 2014.

Based on the "Sookie Stackhouse" series by Charlaine Harris, what began as a story about vampires and humans co-existing in Bon Temps, Louisiana, became a crowded series about other magical beings and creatures, including witches and werewolves, by its end.

In the show, Collins was one of the waitresses who worked alongside Sookie (Paquin) and other characters at the local restaurant Merlotte's Bar and Grill. Her character Dawn also dated Sookie's brother, Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten).

Most recently, Collins starred as an antagonist on " The Walking Dead. "