ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'True Blood' star Lynn Collins had no idea HBO was working on a reboot: 'It's a little soon'

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6ATv_0fOWn0I400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK7U2_0fOWn0I400
Ryan Kwanten and Anna Paquin starred on "True Blood" as brother and sister.

John P. Johnson / HBO

  • Lynn Collins told Insider she had no idea HBO was working on a "True Blood" reboot .
  • Collins played Dawn Green on the show's first season.
  • HBO has been developing "multiple versions" of a future "True Blood" project.

"True Blood" star Lynn Collins is surprised to hear HBO is working on a reboot of its hit series.

"It's a little soon," Collins recently told Insider.

"I know it was [one of] their most successful endeavors, but it feels like that could be a little bit too soon," Collins, who appeared on the show's first season as Dawn Green, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u005z_0fOWn0I400
Lynn Collins on season one of "True Blood."

HBO

In February, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine they've been developing "multiple versions" of a new "True Blood" project, but added the cable channel wasn't close to moving forward with anything yet.

Collins told Insider that this was the first time she was learning about a possible reboot, adding: "I hadn't heard that. That's interesting."

The vampire drama starring Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Alexander Skarsgard ran on HBO for seven seasons from 2008 until 2014.

Based on the "Sookie Stackhouse" series by Charlaine Harris, what began as a story about vampires and humans co-existing in Bon Temps, Louisiana, became a crowded series about other magical beings and creatures, including witches and werewolves, by its end.

In the show, Collins was one of the waitresses who worked alongside Sookie (Paquin) and other characters at the local restaurant Merlotte's Bar and Grill. Her character Dawn also dated Sookie's brother, Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten).

Most recently, Collins starred as an antagonist on " The Walking Dead. "

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgard
Person
Stephen Moyer
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Person
Lynn Collins
Person
Charlaine Harris
Person
Anna Paquin
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#True Blood#Bon
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Johnny Depp’s Ex Vanessa Paradis Finds His Amber Heard Case ‘Distressing’—Here’s If She’s on His Side

Click here to read the full article. As his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to unfold, many are curious to know if Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis are still on good terms. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor famously dated the French model and singer for 14 years and share two children together, sparking questions about where they stand today. Depp and Paradis met for the first time in 1994, when the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape actor was dating Kate Moss. Their first meeting was brief, and it wasn’t until 1998 that the pair would reunite. At the time, Depp ran into Paradis while...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

381K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy