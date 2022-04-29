ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Advocates push for salary transparency as states work to close pay gaps

By AUSTIN DENEAN
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — A growing number of cities and states are rolling out laws requiring businesses to be more forthcoming with how much their job openings pay to close the pay gap for women and people of color. At least seven states and multiple cities have passed laws...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
HackerNoon

Paying Rent is Hard Enough Without Discrimination; U.S. Government Issues Guidance

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued new guidance last week aimed at one of the most problematic practices leading to widespread errors in tenant background checks, the subject of a joint investigation by The Markup and The New York Times last year. Companies that match potential renters to public records, the agency said, should ensure that a renter’s name is not the only factor used to determine identity. Other information, such as a date of birth, Social Security number, or address should be used to corroborate the records, the CFPB advised. The tenant screening industry provides landlords with background checks on potential tenants—often a major factor in whether a prospective renter gets a home. The agency cited our findings, which revealed that these reports often contain inaccuracies, preventing those affected from securing housing or a job.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell
freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy