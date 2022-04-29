The 5 best bike pumps for road cyclists, mountain bikers, and city commuters

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

@dorothycastillo/Pexels

Bike tires go flat for many reasons and while a flat is never ideal, it's even worse to be caught without the means for fixing it — i.e. a reliable bike pump.

But not all bike pumps are the same and it's important to understand the difference between the three types: Floor pumps, hand pumps, and C02 inflators. And keep in mind that your specific tire style determines the type of pump that's best for your kit.

To compile this guide, I spent months riding my bike as often as I could — to the market, to the park, around the block, everywhere. The goal was to see how versatile the pumps I tested were in allowing me to fill my tires with air as needed and that they'd function whether I was on the side of the road or gearing up at home.

Below are my five favorites, each of which were stress-tested via months of cycling (and a few remain staples in my setup post-testing). I've also included answers to some FAQs , as well as insight into how I test bike pumps , at the end of this guide.

Here are the best bike pumps:

Best overall: Specialized Air Tool Comp V2, $69.99 available on Jenson USA

Specialized's Air Tool Comp features sturdy construction, smooth pumping action, and an accurate gauge making it one of the most reliable bike pumps available.

Best for tubeless tires: Pro Team Tubeless Floor Pump, $133.95 available on Amazon

It looks like a standard floor pump but Pro's Team Tubeless Floor Pump seats tubeless tires, from road to mountain, without the bulky air reservoirs of other tubeless charging pumps.

Best budget: Schwinn Air Center Pro, $39.99 available on Schwinn

Schwinn's Air Center Pro is the best pump you can buy for the price, with reliable performance and some of the bells and whistles of more expensive pumps.

Best CO2 Inflator: Lezyne Control Drive, $27.99 available on Competitive Cyclist

Road bikers, mountain bikers, and any cyclist who prefers to carry less will pass on the pump and pack a CO2 inflator and a couple of air canisters instead.

Best on-bike: Crank Brothers Klic HV, $49.99 available on Crank Brothers

When you're far from home and far from help, you need a pump that's accurate and reliable. Crank Brother's handheld Klic HV is both, and it has more features than meets the eye.

Specialized

Best bike pump overall

Specialized's Air Tool Comp features sturdy construction, smooth pumping action, and an accurate gauge making it one of the most reliable bike pumps available.

Pros: Sturdy, well balanced, with an easy-to-read and accurate gauge.

Cons: Only goes to 120 PSI, doesn't seat tubeless

Specialized's Air Tool Comp has one of the most accurate pressure gauges I've tested. When pumping, its dual-stage pressure gauge gets close enough that you don't need to double-check it with a dedicated pressure checker. While it's not digital, the gauge is accurate even at low pressures, where many pumps don't register PSI. Its oversized gauge numbers were easy to read and the gauge has a twist ring that allowed me to pre-select the pressure I wanted while also providing a visual cue when I reached it.

The Air Tool is ergonomic, with a flared, textured no-slip handle, and sandpapery footpads on the stable triangular base. Even with rapid-fire pumping, the pump stayed put. A 41-inch long hose made it easy to pump tires on bikes that were already loaded on a car hitch rack, too. The pump head also has a grip and an easy-to-grasp lever that locks securely onto the valve when flipped open.

Its steel base and aluminum air canister were extremely durable, as well. The twist ring on the pump head is textured for easy removal and replacement, and also allows for easy switching between Presta and Schrader compatibility.

The pump was efficient inflating mountain, gravel, commuter, e-bike, and road tires. It does have a max PSI of 120, so if you're a performance road biker who prefers higher pressure, this isn't the pump for you. When not in use, the hose wraps over the handle and clips to the top of the air canister on both sides.

Amazon

Best bike pump for tubeless tires

It looks like a standard floor pump but Pro's Team Tubeless Floor Pump seats tubeless tires, from road to mountain, without the bulky air reservoirs of other tubeless charging pumps.

Pros: Super durable, seats tubeless tires and inflates any tire, universal head

Cons: Expensive

At the base of this two-in-one pump's air cylinder is a foot lever that lets your choose between charge or inflate mode. To inflate a tire, flip the foot lever up to inflate and the pump works like a normal floor pump. To seat a tubeless tire on a rim, flip the foot lever down to charge and pump the handle as many times as you can to pressurize its reservoir. This pump also makes it easy to switch between Schrader and Presta valves and inflates to 160 PSI.

The Pro Team Pump's steel base and alloy barrel-over-barrel construction were strong and stable, able to withstand the strained push and pull of canister charging. The rubberized palm pads cushioned my hands and made it comfortable to use, too.

Oversized numbers in the gauge, which is in the pump's base, were easy to read and this pump works for all types of tires. The head is universal, so I didn't need to swap parts to switch valve types, either.

Target

Best budget bike pump

Schwinn's Air Center Pro is the best pump you can buy for the price, with reliable performance and some of the bells and whistles of more expensive pumps.

Pros: Super affordable; head takes Presta and Schrader without conversion; gauge easy to see

Cons: Materials feel cheap, floppy hose

This do-it-all pump will get you rolling on a budget. Schwinn's Air Center Pro is the best pump you can buy that has a modest price tag, reliable performance, and some of the bells and whistles of more expensive pumps. It's versatile, too, allowing you to inflate kids' bike tires , pump up a basketball, or top off your e-bike.

The two-port Presta/Schrader head has an indicator to remind you when the pump is locked on to the valve and when it's ready for insertion and removal. The metal base and 24-inch steel barrel held up well to daily use and abuse and I appreciated the included sports ball needle and yoga ball inflation cone that stores in a clip-on plastic case.

The 49-inch fabric hose was even long enough to reach bike tire valves with bikes on a car rack. Its gauge in the handle is always close and easy to read and the pump pressurizes a tire to 160 PSI.

The Air Center Pro features more plastic parts than other floor pumps here and though I didn't test it long enough for something to break, the materials don't feel as high-quality as others in this guide. Pumping was often loud and metallic, too, and the handle gauge necessitates that the hose also directly attaches to the handle. This means it moves with every pump stroke, giving it good reach while also creating some pull on tire valves.

Amazon

Best CO2 inflator bike piump

Road bikers, mountain bikers, and any cyclist who prefers to carry less will pass on the pump and pack a CO2 inflator and a couple of air canisters instead.

Pros: Easy to keep track of; precision control knob, works with Presta and Schrader

Cons: Larger and heavier than some other inflators, Co2 cartridges are expensive, and disposable

With CO2, there's no pumping required. Simply screw the canister into an inflator, press it into your bike's open valve, and open the on/off knob to let air surge in.

I like Lezyne's Control Drive because the on/off knob let me dispense air more precisely than other inflators, and allowed me to turn off the flow to save some for later. The switch is knurled for a good grip even with bike gloves. The chuck has two heads, one for Presta and one for Schraeder, so there's no need to switch parts to move from one to the other — which can be especially hard roadside or trailside when it's easiest to lose parts during a conversion.

The 0.8-ounce CNC-machined aluminum inflator has brass internals for long-term reliability. It comes in four colors and works with 16, 20, and 25g CO2 threaded cartridges. The Control Drive comes with a neoprene cartridge sleeve that slips over any size CO2 to protect your hand from canister freeze when using the pump, too.

The inflator automatically prevents overinflating, which was especially handy when inflating a road tire with a larger cartridge.

Amazon

Best on-bike pump

When you're far from home and far from help, you need a pump that's accurate and reliable. Crank Brother's handheld Klic HV is both, and it has more features than meets the eye.

Pros: Small enough to fit into a backpack, inflates up to 100 PSI even though it's a smaller pump, can hold a C02 inflator

Cons: Isn't strong enough to be a full-time, go-to pump

The Klic HV is a plain-looking 10-inch long by 1-inch wide black cylinder when stored on your bike. When in use, its handle flips open into a T so you can wrap your fingers around both sides of the pump shaft for the best grip. Its pump hose features a built-in pressure gauge that stores inside the pump when packed.

The Klic HV is single action, so it only inflates when you push not when you pull. However, it can still take a mountain, gravel, hybrid, or road tire to 100 PSI, which is ideal for all but the most highly inflated road tires. If you don't want to tire your arm out pumping, the handle of the pump has a screw cap that hides a CO2 inflator.

Unfortunately, this pump doesn't have a universal head but switching from Presta to Schrader is straightforward. Just unscrew its valve adapter from the end of its pressure gauge hose, flip the valve head, and screw it back in. There are no internal pieces to reposition and the conversion is quick and easy.

The double-sided gauge was easy to read but only useful over 20 PSI. Experiment with this pump before you hit the road so you know how it likes to be held for the most efficient inflation.

How I test bike pumps

Each of the bike pumps in this guide went through months of testing to see how well they compared across these four categories: Ease of use, reliability, build quality, and value . Here's how each category specifically factored into which bike pumps ultimately made the cut:

Ease of use: Most bike pumps aren't inherently hard to use but this is still an important category to consider. To test this, I looked at how easy it was to not only pump air but to get the hose attached to my bike tires, if any of the head attachments were hard to install, and if it actually delivered enough air on each pump.

Reliability: Perhaps the one thing worse than getting a flat tire without having a pump on-hand is getting a flat tire while having a pump on-hand that doesn't work. And since a bike pump runs the risk of taking a beating — getting thrown into a backpack, clanking around while attached to the bike itself, etc. — the one you ultimately buy should be able to last longer than a season or two of use. This was tested by seeing if each pump functioned as well on day 50 as it did on day 1.

Build quality: This category is similar to reliability in that a bike pump's build quality directly affects how dependable it is. Almost any bike pump will work straight out of the box but the best should work for years if they feature a quality design and build.

Value: Value is always one of the hardest categories to judge because it's not just about how much it costs but how long it lasts compared to that sticker price. It's often better to spend a little more on something that will endure years of use rather than spend less more often. This is especially true with bike pumps (though none of the pumps featured have any sort of shocking price tag).

What kind of bike pump is the most effective?

FAQs

A floor pump has the biggest capacity and is able to get the most air into a bike tire every time you pull up and press down on the handle. Most use a canister with a handle on a rod that moves an internal diaphragm forcing air into your bike tire.

Its foot platforms let you stabilize the pump while you're inflating, and the handles accommodate two hands to make pumping easier. These tend to also feature a gauge so you know when you've reached the desired pressure.

Floor pumps can also seat a tubeless tire, which is important because many modern bikes use sealant inside a tire to keep the tire inflated, not a tube. Floor pumps are mid-thigh tall and designed for home use, or for carrying in a car to pump tires at a trailhead or the start of a ride.

How effective is a hand pump?

They can be very effective, especially in a pinch. These are made to be carried on the bike and typically require a lot more effort to inflate your tire. A hand pump has a much smaller volume canister than a floor pump, so it takes longer to inflate a tire than a floor pump. Some are designed for high volume, which is best for a mountain bike or fat bike tires, and others are best for high pressure, like a road bike tire.

Hand pumps are usually used as a backup or emergency pump and are not often relied upon as a primary pump. Gauges are less common in hand pumps and most have a valve head attached directly to the inflation canister.

What other kinds of bike pumps are there?

The other most common bike pump variety is a CO2 inflator. This type of pump is the most convenient and compact inflation tool available for bicycles. They dispense small, disposable metal cartridges and some have an on/off switch so you can save the air you don't need for later.

With CO2, inflation is instant, but when you've used up the cartridge, or if your cartridge doesn't have the capacity to inflate your tire to full pressure, you're out of luck until you find another cartridge or borrow a pump.