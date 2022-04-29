ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

Body of missing kayaker Mariana Dukes found on the Long Tom River

By KVAL
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. - Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced that the second missing kayaker, 23-year-old Mariana Dukes, was found deceased on the Long Tom River Friday, April 29 after a five day search....

kval.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Benton County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Lane County, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Corvallis, OR
City
Joseph, OR
Monroe, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Benton County, OR
City
Monroe, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaker#Volunteers
Daily Mail

California woman, 52, whose car got trapped in snowy wilderness survived for six days by rationing six-pack of yoghurt and eating snow

A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
ACCIDENTS
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpic

Police sweep camp, find rare guitars stolen from band on tour in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A band that had thousands of dollars’ worth of gear stolen while touring through Portland has been reunited with many of their unique guitars. The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted Thursday that Portland Police helped track down “most of our guitars.” He also extended thanks for the "unbelievable kindness of the Portland music community" and to everyone who helped spread the word about the theft.
PORTLAND, OR
Motorious

Luxury Cars Stolen In Florida Found In Illegal Grow Operation In Oregon

During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy