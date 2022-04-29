ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Jacks get new sponsor, update ballpark

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are getting a new sponsor and that means a new name for their home field and several updates.

Marshall Community Credit Union is the new sponsor of the Battle Creek Northwoods League baseball team, according to a press release. The field at C. O. Brown Stadium will now be known as MCCU Field. The freshly named playing surface will be getting a facelift and a new field tarp later this spring.

The Battle Jacks also announced several new updates for the field, including renovations planned for the left field deck, called the “Bud Light Dog House,” and upgrades for the main grandstand bleacher seats with food and drink rails in the first four rows created using recycled bleacher seats.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4cWk_0fOWlzgC00
    A rendering of the Bud Light Dog House being installed at MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium (Courtesy of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwYOf_0fOWlzgC00
    A rendering of the main grandstand bleacher renovation at MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium. (Courtesy of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks)

They will be adding three new inflatables to the “kids zone” and a wiffle ball field in the green space down the right field line for children of all ages.

The Battle Jacks and MCCU also announced they will be bringing new community events and festivals to the location and will announce specifics later this spring and summer.

MCCU Field at C.O. Brown Stadium will open at the Battle Jacks season kick-off game on May 30 at 6:35 p.m. against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. For the full 2022 season schedule, visit the Battle Jacks website .

Kansas tornado causes severe damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tornadoes struck Wichita, Kansas, on Friday night, leaving a path of destruction in Andover. The storms were associated with a cold front that swept east through parts of Kansas, bringing both tornadoes and high winds. According to radar estimates, debris from the tornado rose 21,000 feet into the air. Approximately 1,000 […]
WOOD TV8

GRPD releases documents regarding Lyoya shooting

The Grand Rapids Police Department incident report for the shooting of Patrick Lyoya includes a statement from the first officer on scene in which he described finding Officer Chris Schurr's Taser, which Schurr and Lyoya had been grappling over, under Lyoya's body.
