If you were paying attention to the Los Angeles Lakers this season, then you would know just how bad they were despite the expectations. Everyone thought this team was going to do big things but in the end, they were not very good. Russell Westbrook was a disaster and Anthony Davis was always injured. As a result, LeBron James had to carry the entire team on his back. He played tremendously well this season, however, it just was not enough to overcome the disjointed roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO