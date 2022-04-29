Rediscovering history at graveyard in New London

Ben Hellming, left, and Mike Carroll of Rediscovering History carefully unearth the footstone for the grave of Thomas Bolles, Esq., as they clean and catalog Bolles family gravestones Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Ye Antientist Burial Ground in New London. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — A group of historic gravestone enthusiasts gathered this week to help reveal, and in some cases unearth, bits of history at one of the oldest cemeteries in the state.

The Ye Antientist Burial Ground on Bulkeley Place is home to gravestones with inscriptions dating back to the 1600s. On Thursday, Michael Carroll, director of the nonprofit volunteer cemetery restoration group Rediscovering History, helped to carefully spray, scrape and brush away centuries of buildup that had in some cases obscured the inscriptions on the stones. Other stones in the graveyard are simply deteriorating and unreadable, with chunks missing from their faces. Some were toppled or partially buried.

The focus of this week’s work was on graves associated with the Bolles family, whose descendants are spread out across the country and planning a reunion in New London next year. Cathy and Ben Hellming, who are descendants of the Bolles family, traveled to New London from outside Atlanta, Ga., for two days of work at the burial ground and were ecstatic to be aided by people with expertise in the field.

“I’m just really excited about this," Cathy Hellming said. "Everybody just jumped on board to help out.”

The couple, at one point on Thursday, surveyed the damaged to the headstone of Patience Turner, a Bolles relative whose stone was partially buried and found to be in three pieces.

“It can be repaired,” Carroll said.

Nearby, Ben Hellming helped Carroll dig up a footstone at the gravesite of Ebenezer Bolles, who died in 1762. The stone was reset on Friday.

Carroll, of Mansfield Center, is a history buff and for the past several years he’s been traveling around the state cleaning up graveyards and straightening and resetting stones while immersing himself in local history.

He uses brushes, special organic cleaners and good, old-fashioned elbow grease to clean the stones, which in New London are mostly carved from sandstone and schist. Many of the stones are covered in lichen that simply needs to be brushed or scraped off to reveal the inscriptions.

Carroll said his work is done at the request of people with family burial plots, towns without funds to perform maintenance themselves or family members interested in genealogy.

“I’m a regular person that has a passion and a love for this,” Carroll said.

He connected with the Hellmings through Ty Tryon, board president of the Hartford-based Ancient Burying Ground Association, who also was part of the work in New London.

“It’s about giving back to the community and hopefully this gets a grassroots thing going where people want to build upon it and continue the work,” Carroll said. “I’ve always been interested in history and cemeteries are a big part of that. It’s an adventure. We’re not discovering things, we’re discovering what was already there.”

Cathy Hellming said the work is being done on behalf of the Bolles Family Foundation, a century-old organization set up to keep the family history alive. She organized the meeting at the burial ground and obtained permission from the city for the work.

“There is a lot of Bolles history in New London and this is important to the association,” she said.

Hellming said there are at least nine visible Bolles gravesites at Ye Antientist Burial Ground, and she suspects there are more that are either buried or otherwise obscured.

The oldest of the Bolles family graves is that of Thomas Bolles, who was born in 1644 in Wells, Maine, and, according to multiple historical records, was invited by Connecticut Gov. John Winthrop to settle in New London. His first home was at Foxen’s Hill, later known as Bolles Hill, near what is now the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.

Hellming said part of the original family estate, some of which was purchased from the Mohegans, is on land where Connecticut College now stands.

Some of the gravesites that have not yet been located are those of Thomas Bolles’ wife and two kids, who in 1678 were murdered by a 16-year-old ax-wielding neighbor named John Stoddard, according to the 19th century book "Genealogy of the Bolles Family in America" by John Augustus Bolles.

Ruth Shapleigh-Brown, executive director of the Connecticut Gravestone Network, was on hand for the work this week and said many graves from the 1600s simply did not have gravestones because of the difficulty in finding stone cutters at the time. On Friday, she used the eraser at the end of a pencil to clean lichen off a gravestone of one of her own ancestors. She also came with photos of the graveyard taken in the late 1800s and a list of the graves. She noted that some of the gravestones are missing when compared to the photo.

“We know there are more," she said, "they’re just not visible.”

Both Tyron and Shapleigh-Brown were trained in repair and conservation of historical New England gravestones by the National Park Service Preservation and Technology Council.

The Hellmings are slated to travel back to Georgia on Saturday but will be back for the reunion. Cathy Hellming is hoping the work at the cemetery will help inspire others to maintain this important part of this region’s history.

“This historic cemetery needs a lot of attention and it is our hope that Rediscovering History will be able to assist the city of New London with ongoing restoration,” she said.

Carroll said he has spoken with officials from the city’s Public Works Department and expects he will be back.

To learn more about or join Rediscovering History, visit the organization's website at rediscovering-history.com.