The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to become the first team to repeat as NBA Champions since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2018 and 2019. They recently dispatched of the sixth seeded Chicago Bulls in just five games. What made that truly impressive was how it came about. Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton sprained his MCL late in Game 2 and missed the rest of the series. A lot of people thought that the Bulls were then going to make it a series. Instead, the Bucks absolutely destroyed the Bulls the next three games, winning by almost 100 points combined.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO