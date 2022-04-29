ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

San Rafael Traffic Stop Yields Drugs, Stolen Gun; 4 Arrested

 2 days ago

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A traffic stop in San Rafael led to the arrest of four people Thursday on gun and drug charges, police said.

A patrol officer pulled over a car for an illegal window tint at about 11 p.m. in the area of State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue. San Rafael police said the officer noticed a strong odor of freshly burnt marijuana and had the four occupants get out of the car to conduct a probably-cause search.

Other officers who arrived searched the vehicle and found a marijuana cigar in the ashtray and a backpack with more than four ounces of methamphetamine, police said. The search also produced a digital scale, Ziplock bags, and over two grams of suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle. Officers also seized a taser and a stolen Glock .40 caliber handgun with a 15-round magazine, along with another eight ounces of methamphetamine.

Police detained the four occupants after the interior search of the vehicle. Officer then opened the trunk and found suitcases and duffle bags with over three pounds of marijuana inside.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Ignacio Navarrete of Sacramento. The three occupants were identified as 27-year-old Tanea Ammons, 29-year-old Benjamin Truong of Sacramento and 21-year-old Sequoia Corrales of Sacramento.

The four were later booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

