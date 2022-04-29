ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-Vehicle Accident On Northbound I-5 Slows Traffic In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

Update: 3:26 p.m. – The incident has been cleared.

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is backed up on northbound I-5 in Stockton south of State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway due to a multi-vehicle accident, said Caltrans District 10.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

CBS Sacramento

2 Dead After Separate Accidents In Stockton On Sunday

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people have died after separate accidents in Stockton on Sunday, police say. The first incident happened a little after 8 p.m. near El Dorado Street and Hammer Lane. Stockton police say they responded to a collision involving a motorcycle; that rider was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Exactly what led up to the motorcyclist crashing is unclear. A few hours later, Stockton police say they responded to a reported collision near March and Precissi lanes. At the scene, officers found a pedestrian down in the roadway. Medics tried lifesaving measures, but police say the pedestrian was also pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of either of the victims.
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tree Falls On Car, Causing Deadly Crash On Highway 49 In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 49 has reopened after a deadly crash in Nevada County on Monday afternoon. The scene is along the highway between Alta Sierra and La Barr Meadows. The California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died in the crash, which happened just after 1 p.m. A tree fell onto that person’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle. At this time, it is unclear if the weather — the heavy winds and lightning events in the region — contributed to the tree falling. Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Drive was closed for an extended period of time. Southbound drivers were being diverted off at McKnight Way. Drivers were being urged to use Highway 174, Dog Bar Road or McCourtney Road as an alternate route.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Dies After Hit-And-Run In South Sacramento; Search Still On For Driver

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bicyclist who was hurt in a hit-and-run in south Sacramento last week has now died from his injuries, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators believe someone in a white work truck struck the bicyclist near Elk Grove Florin Road and Bridalsmith Drive. Officers say the bicyclist was one of two riders who were in the bicycle lane. The other bicyclist stayed at the scene and talked with officers. The bicyclist who was struck died on Sunday from injuries suffered in the crash, CHP says. Investigators are still looking for the driver of the work truck that struck the bicyclist. Evidence left on the scene indicated that the vehicle is possibly a 2008-2016 four-door Ford pickup truck with a missing right-side passenger mirror.
SACRAMENTO, CA
