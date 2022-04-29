ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi provides free digital subscriptions to schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More than $20 million worth of digital subscriptions is going to Mississippi school districts in an effort to enhance digital learning experiences, the Mississippi Department of Education said Friday.

The $23.1 million in subscriptions will be paid for with American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds, the department said in a news release. The State Board of Education approved the plan in December, officials said.

The six different subscriptions cover topics like reading fluency, problem-solving skills, virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities and more.

Through its Mississippi Connects program launched in 2020, the department ensured every student and teacher in the state had access to a laptop computer. The new digital subscriptions will further support its efforts to ensure a high-quality digital learning experience, the department said.

