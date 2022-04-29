ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mind Games: Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce tackle a delicate topic in ‘Memory’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an easy, almost reassuring pastime, watching Liam Neeson take out bad guys with relative ease in films like the Taken series, The Commuter and Blacklight. But now, he’s facing a different kind of enemy: dementia. In Memory, directed by Casino Royale’s Martin Campbell, Neeson plays a...

