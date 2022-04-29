Lyme woman killed in stabbing, brother charged with murder

LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Watertown are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the Town of Lyme in Jefferson County.

According to NYSP, on April 28 at 11:24 a.m., Troopers responded to the residence located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme to check a welfare call.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a female on the back porch with multiple stab wounds. She was identified as 67-year-old Wanda T. Paoli who resided at the residence with her 89-year-old mother and brother.

Paoli was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police confirmed that the brother, 51-year-old Anthony R. Dibella was identified as the murder suspect and arrested on the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree, class “A” Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, class “A” Misdemeanor

Dibella was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court and was remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building without bail.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Chaumont Fire Department, Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Cape Vincent Ambulance.

An investigation into the murder of Wanda T. Paoli remains open and ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.