Red Flag Warnings Indicate Increased Risk of Wildfire

Northern Tier, Pennsylvania (WETM)- A Red Flag Warning is in place for portions of Pennsylvania today; what that means is a high risk for wildfires. The combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger.

There are strong winds, low relative humidity, and plenty of dry vegetation to fuel any fires that start. You can read more about the current advisories and warnings in place because of the fire risk here . On Red Flag Days avoid any outdoor burning such as campfires, burn barrels, and anything that could cause a spark.

If you spot a wildfire, one of the only things you can do is call 911. Abigail Klein, Program Specialist at International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) talked about what you should do after calling 911. “There’s not much [you] can do other than stay out of the way of it. Unfortunately, just because of how fast and unpredictable they can be,” said Klein.

