West Monroe, LA

Former Louisiana sheriff arrested after allegedly harassing women at store

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street.

The store manager advised deputies that they asked former East Carroll Parish Sheriff Dale S. Rinicker, 84, to leave the store after he allegedly made sexual comments to the female employees.

Dale S. Rinicker

According to the manager, Rinicker refused to leave the premises, which forced the manager to call authorities. Deputies advised Rinicker of his Miranda Rights.

While deputies were advising Rinicker of his rights, Rinicker reportedly talked loudly. Once deputies attempted to place Rinicker in handcuffs, he began to pull away.

According to deputies, they advised Rinicker that he was under arrest and he allegedly advised deputies that he would catch them out of their uniforms and kick their heads in.

Rinicker was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass and two counts of Resisting an Officer.

Comments

Jacqueline Zar
2d ago

sounds to me like he is in early stages of dementia. went thru same with a neighbor who recently passed away

CT
2d ago

I agree..at the age of 84, he does sound like he could have dementia

CBS 42

CBS 42

