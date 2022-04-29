ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How 'Swan Lake' became a symbol of protest in Russia

By Vika Aronson
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiTEt_0fOWhrlE00

As Russians seek to subtly protest the invasion of Ukraine amid a crackdown on anti-war sentiment, "Swan Lake" has been a go-to symbol.

The famous Russian ballet may seem like an unlikely choice to foreigners, but it is a powerful historical reference for Russians that is being used as one of several coded forms of protest during the war, according to Russian State University anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova.

"It's quite dangerous now to protest in Russia," Arkhipova, who was abroad when the invasion started and has decided not to return to Moscow, told ABC News' podcast "Start Here" from Berlin.

Anti-war demonstrations in Russia have been shut down by authorities and led to mass arrests. A law passed by the Russian parliament in early March criminalizes public opposition to the war -- and makes it illegal to call the "military operation" a war.

"It's almost impossible now in Russia to protest in direct forms, like to go in street and say, 'Putin, go away,'" Arkhipova said. "But people are trying to invent as many other ways to protest as possible."

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates

One of those ways is through the image of ballerinas from "Swan Lake." Graffiti depicting the line of four ballerinas in the "Dance of the Cygnets" has been popping up on walls in Russian cities. Earlier last month, when independent Russian news outlet TV Rain signed off indefinitely due to pressure over its coverage of the conflict, it did so with a clip from "Swan Lake."

The moment was a nod to when Soviet state TV interrupted programming by airing the ballet on a loop after the death of Premier Leonid Brezhnev in 1982 while Soviet leaders selected a successor. The same thing happened again after the deaths of Yuri Andropov in 1984 and Konstantin Chernenko in 1985, as well as during a failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 -- becoming a sign of political instability and upheaval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yZ0W_0fOWhrlE00
Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: A person holds a sign during a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin authorized a massive military operation, in Moscow, Feb. 27, 2022.

"In the late Soviet times, this ballet was a symbol of all of the deaths of the Soviet leaders," Arkhipova said. "And so that's why it became a sign that we are waiting for Putin to die."

"Swan Lake" graffiti has popped up before the war as well, including when Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated to his fourth presidential term .

MORE: Photos: Mass civilian casualties in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Another type of coded message that's been popping up "everywhere," including on the walls of buildings, is a slogan with eight asterisks that stands for "no war," or "net voyny" in Russian, Arkhipova said.

"Very often, people are changing their avatars in social media to these eight asterisks," she said. "It's the way to say no war instead of saying no war."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206PEb_0fOWhrlE00
Stringer/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: RuRussian law enforcement officers detain a demonstrator during an anti-war protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 2, 2022.

Despite the risk of fines or possibly jail, protesters persist in an attempt to cut through the misinformation and "informational blockades" about the circumstances of the war, Arkhipova said.

"Many Russian people, they even don't know what is going on because the blockage is quite severe," she said. "The more people can hear about massacre in Bucha , about violence, about soldiers killed from both sides, about bombing and so on, the harder for them to accept the fact that we are not saviors anymore, we are aggressors."

Listen to the interview on "Start Here":

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Andropov
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Protest#Russian People#Russians#Russian State University
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Seen At Coffee Shop In Lviv, Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Watch

Angelina Jolie, 46, surprised Ukrainians over the weekend when she randomly showed up to a cafe in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress walked into the public location amid Russia’s invasion of the country in a comfortable-looking casual outfit and didn’t shy away when people started recognizing her. She waved and signed autographs for other cafe attendees, in a video that was posted by one of them on Facebook.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
ABC News

ABC News

628K+
Followers
150K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy