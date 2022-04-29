Wherever she's needed: Aiello conquers her challenges

CM senior Kaylynn Aiello, left, battles for the ball with a Highland player Tuesday at the Bethalto Sports Complex. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

BETHALTO - If there has ever been a sign one/get one deal in college soccer recruiting, Kaylyn Aiello of Civic Memorial is just that.

A player who's been her team's best at scoring goals as well as preventing them, Aiello has endured the pain of knee injuries, as well as the disappointment of missing two entire seasons. The CM senior has emerged from all of it enthusiastic and humble.

She's got the scars, the attitude and the college soccer scholarship to prove it.

Aiello began this season as the CM goalie, mainly out of necessity. Because of injuries, she found herself between the posts instead of patrolling the field in search of goals. It was a decision CM coach Eric Zyung didn't enjoy making, but it was one he felt necessary, despite Aiello's proficiency at scoring goals.

You see, as a freshman, she led CM in scoring with 24 goals and nine assists.

Since emerging from battles with knee injuries and the loss of a season when the IHSA cancelled the 2020 campaign, she started this season as the CM goalie.

Finally, a positive story involving a soccer player's knee. And it gets better. Last week, Aiello committed to play next year for Lewis and Clark Community College.

"Kaylyn was a great field player before her knee injuries," Zyung said. "Sometimes, it happens. The best field player may be needed in goal and that was the case this year."

A rash in injuries rattled the Eagles and heading into the season, Zyung found himself in need of a goalie. Aiello, who had previous experience in goal as a club player, stepped in and played the first 12 games of the season in goal.

When Emily Williams answered the call in goal last week, Aiello found herself back where she was what seems like eons ago when she was a first-year Eagle:

On the field. She got her first call back to as a field player last week against Waterloo.

"It felt amazing to be able to play in the field again against Waterloo," Aiello said. "It was a great game and I was so excited to get back to my original position. Although I love playing goal, it felt nice to be back in the midfield which I have been playing since I was little.

"It actually wasn’t frustrating at all being in goal," she said. "Coach told me that’s where I was needed. I had already played in goal on and off when I was younger just for fun, so I was really excited about it.

"As long as I’m playing soccer, I’ll be happy; it doesn’t matter what position."

Aiello is 6-6 in goal this season for the Eagles with four shutouts.

"She did a good job in goal," Zyung said. "She is the kind of player who will perform well wherever she is needed."

Aiello's knee injury timeline is enough to make even the most experienced at knee woes cringe.

"In July of 2020, I dislocated my knee cap," said Aiello, who plays with a brace on her left knee."I only wear the brace to help prevent me from dislocating my kneecap again. I feel super confident when playing though, it’s more of just a precaution.

"Shortly after recovering from my dislocated kneecap, I tore the ACL in that left knee. I had torn my ACL in my right knee when I was in seventh grade."

Battle scars she wears proudly.

"After you tear (the ACL) in one knee, there’s a greater chance to do it to the other knee," Aiello said. "A few knee injuries won’t stop me from playing soccer. My surgeon and physical therapist have done a great job helping me get back to the field, not just once but three times. I couldn’t have done it without them, my parents and my coaches."

Aiello has played soccer since grade school days, first with the former Alton United Soccer Club, then the Glen-Ed program and finally with Gateway Rush.

At the Parkway College Showcase in St. Louis two weeks ago, Aiello was named Player of the Game for her play in goal during a CM game against Seckman.

That was then.

This is now. In four games since returning as a field player, Aiello has played at midfield and registered her first assist in three years Thursday in a win over Jersey.

"My goals for the rest of this season are to keep improving, to prepare for playoffs and to have fun," Aiello said. "We're getting closer and closer to playoffs and I’d love for our team to win a regional championship. I believe we have the heart and talent to do great things."

The way Aiello has responded to her adversities on the field played a role in landing her a shot at something she wasn't sure she would get to do - play college soccer.

Aiello is happy as can be about committing to LCCC.

"I’m so excited to be given the opportunity to keep playing soccer for a couple more years," Aiello said.

LCCC coach Ryan Hodge said adding a player with Aiello's skills and diversity was a no brainer.

"She can do a lot of things on the soccer field," Hodge said. "Her attitude, her skills and the way she responded to challenges says a lot about the kind of player she is and the kind of person she is. I wish I could find more like her."