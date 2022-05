The news: Trilogy Equity Partners, a longtime venture capital firm based in Bellevue, Wash., raised a second fund to back more early-stage Pacific Northwest tech startups. The details: Trilogy aimed to raise $150 million for the fund and ended up reeling in “meaningfully” more than that. It did not confirm the exact amount. The firm plans to make around 20 investments out of the new fund.

