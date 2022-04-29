The former CEO of Cadbury is his selling his Florida mansion for $20 million

We're drooling over the photos of this Nokomis property that just sold for a cool $10.5 million.Details: The gated compound has more than an acre of land overlooking Blackburn Bay.The three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath primary residence has multiple verandas with panoramic bay views.The 3,000-square-foot guesthouse also has a wraparound veranda, kitchen, living area, loft and three guest suites. Photo: PrionAddress: 1144 Sea Grape Point RoadSold by: Melissa Caldwell and Courtney Green of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice office.What we like: The home's "outdoor oasis" boasts a saltwater pool and spa, rock waterfall and slide, floating swim-out dock, kayak launch and a dock that gives several boat slips access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Photo: Prion Photo: Prion

NOKOMIS, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO