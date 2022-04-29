ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

The former CEO of Cadbury is his selling his Florida mansion for $20 million

By CL Staff
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former chief executive officer of Cadbury, the company known for their Easter-spawned goo-filled chocolate eggs, is selling his Sarasota County Mansion. Located at 1312 Casey Key Rd. in Nokomis, the 11,785 square-foot home was built...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Casey Key compound sells for $10.5 million

We're drooling over the photos of this Nokomis property that just sold for a cool $10.5 million.Details: The gated compound has more than an acre of land overlooking Blackburn Bay.The three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath primary residence has multiple verandas with panoramic bay views.The 3,000-square-foot guesthouse also has a wraparound veranda, kitchen, living area, loft and three guest suites. Photo: PrionAddress: 1144 Sea Grape Point RoadSold by: Melissa Caldwell and Courtney Green of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice office.What we like: The home's "outdoor oasis" boasts a saltwater pool and spa, rock waterfall and slide, floating swim-out dock, kayak launch and a dock that gives several boat slips access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Photo: Prion Photo: Prion
NOKOMIS, FL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. More than 85.000 burger options are available at Lehne Burger Cape Coral, which is the No. 1 burger restaurant in Cape Coral with daily specials. Start with the "Chicken Tenders" served with French Fries and Coleslaw, and then build your own Burger to your specifications. Don't forget to try a famous Homemade Milkshake as well.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Florida-based Tropicana Introducing Cereal Specifically Made for Orange Juice

Just in time for National Orange Juice Day on Wednesday, May 4th, Bradenton, Florida-based Tropicana is introducing a new breakfast product that may make some people cheer and others raise an eyebrow. Saying it will create an “unforgettable breakfast experience,” the company is introducing Tropicana Crunch, a honey almond breakfast...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy