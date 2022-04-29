ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Technology Sector Is Red Today

By AJ Fabino
 2 days ago
The broader technology sector is trending lower on Friday amid COVID-19 concerns in China, the continued Russian-Ukraine conflict, and Amazon’s AMZN poor quarterly earnings report are...

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
WWD

Was Amazon’s $4B Loss an ‘Own-Goal’?

Click here to read the full article. So far, 2022 has hit Amazon where it hurts — in the wallet. During the first three months of the year, the e-tailer suffered a $3.8 billion net loss, shocking analysts and Wall Street. It was the company’s first quarterly loss in seven years and, it turns out, Amazon itself may be partly responsible.  After reporting $116.4 billion in revenue, which limped over estimates of $116.3 billion and even showed a little growth, at 7 percent over the same time last year, analysts were left stunned by the financial stumble. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The...
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta is headed for biggest single-day stock increase in six years

Fresh off a quarter that wasn't as catastrophic as some analysts feared, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s stock. is on pace to rack up its largest percentage increase since Jan. 28, 2016, when it rose 15.5%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Shares of Meta are up 14.7% in late-morning trading Thursday after the company announced earnings that beat expectations. Of course, the company also said sales hit their slowest growth in a decade and if offered weak second-quarter guidance. Meta's revenue status reflects a series of hazard course of obstacles -- inflation, supply chain constraints, the war in Ukraine, an onerous new mobile privacy from Apple Inc.
FOXBusiness

Dow tumbles 938 points, Nasdaq 4% as April wraps losing month

U.S. stocks fell on Friday with selling accelerating in the final hour of trading as big tech weighed on the broader market following earnings from Apple and Amazon. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12334.640025 -536.89 -4.17%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% and paced the declines as the volatile and losing month...
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
CNBC

What to watch today: Tech pressures Wall Street premarket; data shows inflation still high

U.S. stock futures fell Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to open down 1% as Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) sank in the premarket, the morning after reporting rough quarterly results. The Nasdaq led a recovery rally Thursday on Wall Street, soaring more than 3%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5%. The Dow rose nearly 2%. All three stock benchmarks were slightly higher for the week. But heading into the final trading day of April, stocks were still sharply lower oh.for the month. (CNBC)
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
Benzinga

Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CNBC

Amazon and Google just closed out their worst months on Wall Street since 2008

Shares of Amazon and Google parent Alphabet suffered their biggest monthly declines in April since the 2008 financial crisis. Both companies reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Shares of Amazon and Google parent Alphabet just closed out their steepest monthly drops since the 2008 financial crisis.
Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

