ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gov. Walz Extends Waiver Of Trucking Regulations In Ongoing Fight Against Bird Flu

CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PWGP_0fOWge4I00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday extending to the waiver of trucking regulations in order to combat the spread of bird flu in the state. The order went into effect immediately.

“Minnesota’s poultry industry is the strongest in the nation thanks to the hard work of our farmers and producers,” the governor said, in a statement. “I am committed to continue working with our farmers and producers to fight the ongoing [bird flu] outbreak and ensure our poultry industry remains strong.”

The new executive order extends a previous executive order that waived the strict enforcement of certain weight restriction regulations and hours of service requirements to assist with depopulation efforts, transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities, and maintenance of adequate supplies to support healthy flocks.

Since the outbreak began earlier this year, 60 farms in nearly 20 Minnesota counties have been infected by the virus, resulting in over 2.7 million birds being euthanized, including commercial turkeys, breeder hens, egg-laying chickens, and backyard flocks. The virus is highly-contagious and can quickly spread from flock to flock. Once a flock is infected, it’s common practiced to euthanize (or depopulate) the flock.

So far, this strain of bird flu poses low risk to the general public, and there are no food safety concerns for people.

Recently, the governor signed the Avian Influenza response bill into law, providing $1 million for emergency response activities in the effort to control and contain the virus.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Industry
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Influenza#Trucks#Food Safety#Wcco
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
foodsafetynews.com

New Salmonella outbreak possibly linked to chicken under investigation by USDA

The USDA is investigating a new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak but little information has been released. Chicken has been identified as the possible source for the pathogen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service. The agency has not released any information regarding the number of infected...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy