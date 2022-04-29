ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Helena High students take aim at archery skills

By Andrew Curtis
KTVH
KTVH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMpVu_0fOWgZbX00

Kids with bows and arrows might look out of place at school, but that actually takes place in classrooms all across the state, and their aim is to not only teach archery skills but life skills.

The National Archery in Schools Program partners with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks who provide some of the equipment and archery training to teachers across Montana.

So far, at least at Helena High, it’s making an impact.

“I think it’s very interesting because, you have your kids that don’t really want to be into sports as much, but they would like to do outdoor activities," said Helena High teacher Shelbi Kusler. "So it gives those kids that are a little bit outside the box the opportunity to do outdoor recreation and hopefully it opens some doors for those kids that don’t do outdoor recreation already, but it gets them engaged in being able to do different sports and activities.”

Helena Schools Archery Web Extra

Now, if you’re thinking that giving students bows and arrows in class could be a problem, safety is their top priority.

“We definitely breakdown everything, so we start with string bows and we don’t ever make anybody do it if they don’t want to," Kusler told MTN. "We want them all to feel safe, so we go through everything from string-bow to just the bow, no arrow. We definitely practice safety over everything. So haven’t had any problems, they’ve all had a lot of fun.”

“There is a lot behind it and our teacher is really helping other people out so they know what they are doing. I think if they every want to hunt in the future it’s helpful but there is definitely more they can learn," Helena High sophomore Lyla Ackerman said. "I also think they are taking away how to have safety with archery.”

Even if after this class the students never pick up a bow and arrow again, they are leaving with a learned skill.

“Probably the patience part and, like, to take a deep breath before you shoot and let go,” Sophmore Evelynn Nielson told us.

“I think that it gives them a really good opportunity to really think about patience and being able to use their breathing techniques and other things outside of just sports and activities, it’s more of a mental game than anything so patience is definitely key,” added Kusler.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVH

Helena school board candidates take part in online forum

In less than a month, voters in the Helena School District will elect three school board trustees. On Monday, the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area, YWCA Helena and Montana Women Vote invited the candidates to make their case to voters at an online forum.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Helena, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
Helena, MT
Sports
1240 KLYQ

Love Being Outdoors? This is the Perfect Montana Job For You!

Imagine spending most of your time outdoors and making a good living in Montana. Gret news! You can do both of those things as a game warden in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is currently looking for qualified candidates to fill various game warden positions in the state, and the starting wage is $25.17/hour. You also get additional pay for working overtime and five weeks of paid time off (including holidays).
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

Montana test scores down after COVID-19 impact

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has released its annual “report card” – highlighting student assessment data at the state, district and school level, as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Skills#Highschoolsports#Montana Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Bozeman 6-year-old granted Make-A-Wish shopping spree

MISSOULA, Mont. — It's not every day a Bozeman six-year-old's day starts with a limo ride. This six-year-old, Cade, has an autoimmune disease and was surprised with the limo ride and a video game shopping spree on Saturday. Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana arranged for Cade and his family...
BOZEMAN, MT
Belgrade News

Three Forks girls place third at Missoula tournament

Three Forks’ girls put together a strong performance despite No. 1 golfer Taylor Raffety withdrawing from the Missoula Loyola Spring Swing tournament after the first day. Raffety was in second place, but her teammates kept up the momentum on Day 2 as the Wolves recorded a two-day total of 863. Bigfork won the tournament with a 836, while Jefferson was second with a 860.
THREE FORKS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana youth make history with climate change lawsuit

In the summer of 2012, a large wildfire swept through the Broadus ranch owned by the family of Ricki Held, causing her family to lose electricity for one month and killing several cattle, which resulted in significant financial losses for the family. Now Held is suing the state of Montana and several of its government […] The post Montana youth make history with climate change lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Old Montana School Gymnasium Can Be Yours for $300K

I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.
WHITEHALL, MT
KBZK News

Montana Dept. of Agriculture launches free counseling services

BOZEMAN - The Montana Department of Agriculture finished rolling out its ‘Beyond the Weather’ program designed to provide access to mental health services to those in the agriculture industry in Montana. The final prong of the program is to provide free counseling services to those in agriculture.
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy