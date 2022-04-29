DeSantis On Biden Disinformation Governance Board: It’s A ‘Belated April Fool’s Joke’ And ‘Rejects Bureau In Florida’

WILLISTON (CBS Miami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took aim at the Biden administration’s recent move to create a “Disinformation Governance Board” as a way to educate the public about disinformation.

During a news conference in Williston where Gov. DeSantis pledged 22-million-dollars to improve infrastructure, he referred to the proposed bureau as a “belated April Fool’s Joke.”

“They now have an idea and I just thought this was just a belated April Fool’s joke. But they’re actually going to create in the Department of Homeland Security a Bureau of Disinformation.”

DeSantis said the effort really amounts to a war against dissent.

“They want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion. And perpetuate hoaxes. And then have people like us be silenced. They want to be able to advocate for COVID lockdowns.”

The new panel, according to the Associated Press, will tackle disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. The DHS said the spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety, and public trust in democratic institutions. The board will be led by disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz, who has researched Russian misinformation tactics and online harassment. The board will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near.

DeSantis called Jankowicz an “advocate for COVID lockdowns who herself has put out disinformation about the Hunter Biden tapes, who supported Russian collusion conspiracy theories.”

DeSantis said, “This is not acceptable, and in Florida we’re not going to have it,” adding, “So, we reject this bureau in the state of Florida.”