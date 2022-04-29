ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis On Biden Disinformation Governance Board: It’s A ‘Belated April Fool’s Joke’ And ‘Rejects Bureau In Florida’

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faeer_0fOWgWxM00

WILLISTON (CBS Miami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took aim at the Biden administration’s recent move to create a “Disinformation Governance Board” as a way to educate the public about disinformation.

During a news conference in Williston where Gov. DeSantis pledged 22-million-dollars to improve infrastructure, he referred to the proposed bureau as a “belated April Fool’s Joke.”

“They now have an idea and I just thought this was just a belated April Fool’s joke. But they’re actually going to create in the Department of Homeland Security a Bureau of Disinformation.”

DeSantis said the effort really amounts to a war against dissent.

“They want to be able to put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion. And perpetuate hoaxes. And then have people like us be silenced. They want to be able to advocate for COVID lockdowns.”

The new panel, according to the Associated Press, will tackle disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. The DHS said the spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety, and public trust in democratic institutions. The board will be led by disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz, who has researched Russian misinformation tactics and online harassment. The board will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near.

DeSantis called Jankowicz an “advocate for COVID lockdowns who herself has put out disinformation about the Hunter Biden tapes, who supported Russian collusion conspiracy theories.”

DeSantis said, “This is not acceptable, and in Florida we’re not going to have it,” adding, “So, we reject this bureau in the state of Florida.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Williston, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Hunter Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Associated Press#Dhs#Americans#Russian
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy