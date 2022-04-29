Teen In Serious Condition After East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen was hospitalized after he was shot Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.