ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Teen In Serious Condition After East Baltimore Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z3LM_0fOWgPmH00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen was hospitalized after he was shot Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after midnight in the 3600 block of 5th Street, according to details provided by the Baltimore Police Department. Officers called to the scene found the man shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital. William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police. Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It’s unclear what led to Brown’s arrest. Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wjz
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
WBAL Radio

No arrests in 3 murders in Baltimore since Thursday

Baltimore City Police say no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides since Thursday afternoon. A woman was found shot to death in a car on Elkader Avenue near East 41st Street on Thursday afternoon. Police think she'd been dead for some time. Around 7:30 p.m. on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 Indicted, Over $1M In Drugs Seized & 34 Guns Confiscated In Eastern Shore Crackdown

EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities on Tuesday announced the indictments of nine Maryland residents as part of a multi-agency effort to dismantle a significant drug trafficking organization operating on the Eastern Shore. The crackdown netted 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 170 pounds of marijuana and 34 guns, three of them ghost guns, Maryland State Police Lt. Adam Howard told reporters. “A half-kilogram of fentanyl was taken in and 2.2 kilograms of heroin were taken in,” Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said. “According to the DEA, that’s enough fentanyl to kill 230,000 people,...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Sought In 2020 Beating Of 60-Year-Old Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected in the beating of a 60-year-old woman in 2020. Ray White is wanted for the November 2020 assault of a woman in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue, police said. He allegedly beat her in the head with the butt of a handgun and continued to beat the woman while she was on the ground by stomping her with his boots. Ray White, BPD White’s last known address was in the 600 block of North Lakewood Avenue in East Baltimore. He is six feet, three inches and around 160 pounds. Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy