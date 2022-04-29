ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Ives Says Look Past Apple's Supply Warning as Demand Remains High

Apple warned of a potential $8 billion future sales hit due to supply issues, but Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, noted that the record quarterly report the tech giant posted shows demand remains high for Apple products and services. Ives joined Cheddar to explain why investors should look past the warning. "In these types of markets where many are yelling fire in a crowded theater, you look at the demand trends because that continues to be the focus for Apple," he said "I think you combine that with the services. I view it as a defensive name. It's a Rock of Gibraltar stock in a Category 5 storm as well as also an offensive play as I believe we start to move out of some of these just brutal headwinds that we've been seeing in the market once the Fed rips the band-aid off.

Cheddar News

Where Home Markets Are Hot — and Not — as Housing Prices Continue to Rise

With a constrained supply of housing in the most desirable markets, home prices have risen nearly 20 percent year-over-year in February. David O’Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, joined Cheddar News to talk about where people are migrating to, and away from, leading to red hot real estate. "We see clearly the most demand is going into those states that I would define as warmer and less expensive, those secondary cities like Houston, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, where individuals are trading in higher traffic and lower quality of life for more affordability," he said. O'Reilly pointed to urban centers in the Northeast and West Coast as seeing the most losses in residents.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Fidelity Investment Adds Bitcoin Option to Retirement Accounts

Dave Gray, the head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity Investments, dives into the financial services company's newest initiative to allow investors to allocate up to 20 percent of their savings to Bitcoin. He also discussed some of the educational opportunities Fidelity is providing when it comes to crypto."What we've created here is really a first of its kind account that can be in a workplace 401(k) plan that employers can make available to their employees that allow them to defer money from their paycheck in the account or transfer money from a mutual fund in the account or from that Bitcoin account into a mutual fund," he said.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Millennials Struggle to Own Amid Hot Housing Market

Once called the rent-forever generation, Millennials are bucking the trend. But just as they age into their prime home-buying years, they’ve run up against a red hot housing market exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Cheddar News senior Reporter Chloe Aiello went to Hudson, N.Y., to learn more.
HUDSON, NY
Reuters

Breakingviews: Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Four years ago, Elon Musk vowed to set up a peanut brittle company to take on Warren Buffett’s iconic U.S. confectioner See’s Candies. Then he changed his mind. It wouldn't be surprising if Musk's $44 billion deal to buy social network Twitter went the same way.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 billion ahead of Twitter takeover

April 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $8.5 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, U.S. securities filings showed, in sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N). Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that there...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
STOCKS
CNBC

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sets him on a collision course with Europe

EU officials Cedric O and Thierry Breton warned Elon Musk he will have to comply with the bloc's new Digital Services Act. Musk wants to reform Twitter as a "digital town square" with less restrictions on what users can say. That may conflict with the DSA, which will require user-generated...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Breakingviews: Elon Musk can’t buy his other “censorship” foe

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sometimes the U.S. version of capitalism seems to work more or less as intended. Elon Musk, motivated in part by what he perceives as censorship by social media platform Twitter (TWTR.N), has decided to buy the company read more for $44 billion. But the Tesla (TSLA.O) boss and world’s wealthiest person just failed read more in his legal quest – also rooted in freedom of speech arguments – to get the U.S. securities regulator off his back.
BUSINESS
