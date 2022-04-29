Dan Ives Says Look Past Apple's Supply Warning as Demand Remains High

Apple warned of a potential $8 billion future sales hit due to supply issues, but Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, noted that the record quarterly report the tech giant posted shows demand remains high for Apple products and services. Ives joined Cheddar to explain why investors should look past the warning. "In these types of markets where many are yelling fire in a crowded theater, you look at the demand trends because that continues to be the focus for Apple," he said "I think you combine that with the services. I view it as a defensive name. It's a Rock of Gibraltar stock in a Category 5 storm as well as also an offensive play as I believe we start to move out of some of these just brutal headwinds that we've been seeing in the market once the Fed rips the band-aid off.