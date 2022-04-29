ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Calif. Probes ExxonMobil Over Accusations of Lying About Plastic Recycling

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LX6KO_0fOWgLUb00

Judith Enck, a former regional administrator for the EPA and the president of Beyond Plastics, joined Cheddar News to talk about the role of plastics in the climate crisis and California's investigation of ExxonMobil and other oil companies for misleading the public on the ability to recycle plastics. "The reason why petrochemical companies like Exxon have gotten away with selling more and more plastic is that they've lied to the public and told us don't worry about all those negative upstream impacts and downstream impacts of plastics. Just be sure to recycle it. Well, guess what? Plastics largely are not recycled," Enck said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Fidelity Investment Adds Bitcoin Option to Retirement Accounts

Dave Gray, the head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity Investments, dives into the financial services company's newest initiative to allow investors to allocate up to 20 percent of their savings to Bitcoin. He also discussed some of the educational opportunities Fidelity is providing when it comes to crypto."What we've created here is really a first of its kind account that can be in a workplace 401(k) plan that employers can make available to their employees that allow them to defer money from their paycheck in the account or transfer money from a mutual fund in the account or from that Bitcoin account into a mutual fund," he said.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Where Home Markets Are Hot — and Not — as Housing Prices Continue to Rise

With a constrained supply of housing in the most desirable markets, home prices have risen nearly 20 percent year-over-year in February. David O’Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, joined Cheddar News to talk about where people are migrating to, and away from, leading to red hot real estate. "We see clearly the most demand is going into those states that I would define as warmer and less expensive, those secondary cities like Houston, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, where individuals are trading in higher traffic and lower quality of life for more affordability," he said. O'Reilly pointed to urban centers in the Northeast and West Coast as seeing the most losses in residents.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Kindred Launches Members-Only Home Swapping Network With $7.75 Million Seed Round

Members-only home swapping network Kindred recently announced its launch alongside a $7.75 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Homeowners and renters can exchange homes on Kindred's platform, which the company says allows members to travel and take advantage of remote-work flexibility at the fraction of the cost of a hotel or rental home. Justin Palefsky and Tas Amina, co-founders of Kindred, join Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

California probes 'Big Oil' over plastic pollution

California launched a sweeping investigation Thursday into plastic pollution by major oil companies, in a probe it says will look at whether fossil fuel giants have been lying about the problem for decades. "In California and across the globe, we are seeing the catastrophic results of the fossil fuel industry's decades-long campaign of deception," said Bonta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
International Business Times

California Desalination Plant Suffers Setback With Denial Recommendation

A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's attorney general says we consume a credit card's worth of plastic every week

PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. - The State of California is going after an oil company as it investigates the cause of what officials call a plastic pollution crisis. With Playa del Rey as the sunny beach backdrop, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office will subpoena ExxonMobil. Bonta said for decades, the petroleum industry deliberately deceived the public about the dangers of plastic and falsely claimed that the materials can mostly be recycled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Recycled Plastic#Exxonmobil#Beyond Plastics
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Independent

US Postal Service sued by 16 states and climate groups over gas-powered trucks

The United States Postal Service is being sued by 16 states and the District of Columbia over its plan to purchase a fleet of gas-powered trucks.The federal complaint alleges that the Postal Service (USPS) “did not properly evaluate several environmental impacts” of the decision to buy gas-powered vehicles, including “air quality, environmental justice, and climate harms.”Earlier this year, USPS went ahead with a plan to order up to 165,000 new trucks. The plan would make “at least” 10 per cent of new vehicles electric, but did not commit to more than that, citing costs.Transportation, much of which still relies...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden rollback of Trump-era permitting reforms will harm his own clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has reversed Trump-era reforms to modernize the federal permitting process. But the decision could undermine the administration’s own clean energy goals by making it more difficult to permit clean energy infrastructure at a time when we should be building more clean energy faster. In 2020, the...
POTUS
CNBC

California subpoenas Exxon for details on role in global plastic pollution

California's attorney general on Thursday announced an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for allegedly overstating the role of recycling in curbing global plastic pollution and accelerating the crisis. Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta said his office has subpoenaed Exxon Mobil for information relating to the company's alleged role...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

New gas relief proposal aims to give $200 to Californians

Despite a projected surplus nearing $70 billion, Democrats in Sacramento continue to disagree on ways to relieve the ongoing burden of high gas prices on Californians."It's definitely more expensive," said driver Keshawna Wise, who cut costs by not eating as much and drinking less coffee. "It's my second time being here this week." On Thursday, state Democrats announced yet another massive budget surplus projected to be upwards of $68 billion, with some hoping to use the extra money for a new aid package aimed at helping individuals and families. Under the plan and regardless if they own a vehicle or not,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

Company to turn cow poop into gas for vehicles

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Strategic Fund Board approved the first procedural step for BerQ US Investments, LLC, to seek up to $165 million in private activity bond financing to help cover the cost of buying and installing equipment that will create compressed natural gas from farm manure.
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy