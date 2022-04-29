ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

UPDATE: One arrested, one sought in Opelousas shooting that left man and child dead

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEpab_0fOWgJj900

One person has been arrested and another is sought in connection with the Wednesday shooting that left a man dead, a child dead and three other children wounded.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon tells KATC that one man was arrested last night in Baton Rouge and remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Felton James Martin of Lafayette was booked with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm.

Felton James Martin

Still wanted is Davieontray Breaux, also of Lafayette. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the chief says. He's wanted on the same charges that Martin was booked with, McLendon says.

Police believe Breaux has been involved in other shootings, the chief says. He is aware that police are looking for him, and anyone who knows where he is should call 911 or law enforcement; do not approach him.

KATC Investigates has learned that Breaux has an extensive criminal history in Lafayette, including a 2009 guilty plea to a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, for which he received a first-offender pardon in 2013, after he had served his sentence. He has been charged with numerous drug and weapon-related charges, and in 2016 was formally charged in a bill of information with two counts attempted first-degree murder, one count domestic violence by strangulation, one count felon in possession of a firearm and a marijuana charge. A trial is set for October in that case; he's currently out on bond.

The two attempted murder charges accuse Breaux of trying to kill two Lafayette Police Officers.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Mia Street, police say.

Officers were called to the location Tuesday night, after a report of a fight between two women. When police arrived the fight that had been reported appeared to be over.

They were called back hours later when two men, who have not been identified, became involved in the dispute which resulted in multiple rounds being fired in an apartment unit where the victims were located.

Of the two victims killed, one was a 46-year-old man and the other was a 4-year-old girl. The man, they say, died at the scene of the incident and the 4-year-old died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police Chief Martin McLendon tells KATC that three other children were shot; one of those children was in a nearby home and was grazed by a bullet.

Of those children injured, a 17-month-old girl is currently hospitalized with serious injuries, a 7-year-old boy is hospitalized, but is in stable condition and a 16-year-old received a very minor injury and is not currently receiving any inpatient care.

Police say they are pursuing active leads. Identities of the victims will be released once the next of kin notification has been verified, they say.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com , or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

KATC will update this story as we have more details.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Kellog Cornflake
2d ago

yall know better then letting this man out on bond.The ones that need to be let out that have all these lil mistameanors they give them a hard time to get out

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#James Martin#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy