Teenager in serious condition after shooting in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police are responding to a shooting in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., that left a 17-year-old injured.

They arrived around 4:02 and saw that he was shot in his abdomen.

He was then taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.