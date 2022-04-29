ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Teenager in serious condition after shooting in East Baltimore

By Rushaad Hayward
 2 days ago
Baltimore Police are responding to a shooting in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., that left a 17-year-old injured.

They arrived around 4:02 and saw that he was shot in his abdomen.

He was then taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
