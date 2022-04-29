ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

MISSING: Taryn Tollison, 17

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IdWc_0fOWfjRi00

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help finding missing 17-year-old Taryn Tollison. Tollison was last seen April 11th, 2022, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a green “X,” and blue jeans.

Tollison is described as a white 17-year-old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds with black hair, and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Tollison’s whereabouts, they should call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040. Reference case 2022-00042044.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

KCSO asks for help locating missing chef

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, chef of The Downtown Spot, has been reported missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help. Gonzalez was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Monica Street, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s known to drive a white 2013 Toyota Tundra. The 44-year-old is Hispanic, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy. Latrell James, 14, was last seen on April 22 at 11:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Chandler Court. James is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. He is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Queen appears in court with visible injuries, trial delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, murder suspect in the “Bakersfield 3” case, appeared in court Wednesday with a cut and bruising to his face. Judge Charles R. Brehmer, talking to the jury, said it’s obvious Queen had been injured and postponed proceedings until Thursday morning. Queen is expected to resume testifying then. Brehmer did […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to killing baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to killing his 7-week-old baby. Gregory Higgins entered not-guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court June 7. Higgins, 35, was arrested Monday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy