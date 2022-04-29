NFD extinguishes house fire on Jersey Avenue, no injuries reported
By SEAN MORRISON
videtteonline.com
2 days ago
The Normal Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Jersey Avenue Friday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze. According to a press release from the NFD, the residents are currently displaced as the house is uninhabitable. The American Red Cross has been contacted to...
