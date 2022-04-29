ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

NFD extinguishes house fire on Jersey Avenue, no injuries reported

By SEAN MORRISON
videtteonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Normal Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Jersey Avenue Friday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze. According to a press release from the NFD, the residents are currently displaced as the house is uninhabitable. The American Red Cross has been contacted to...

www.videtteonline.com

WCIA

Firefighters respond to garage fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters with the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched to a location on South 15th Street at around 10:55 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a fire. When fire crews arrived at the scene at around 11 a.m., they found a detached garage behind a house with heavy fire […]
MATTOON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Apartment fire closes Locust street in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An apartment fire closed part of Locust street in Normal Friday. According to a Facebook Post from the Normal Fire Department, Fire crews responded to a fire in a student apartment building near Locust street and Fell Avenue. Fire crews are working on overhaul and...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple homes damaged in Wednesday night fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that damaged multiple homes is currently under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department. Tuesday, at about 10 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of S. Tonti Crescent and S. Laramie Street. There, flames and smoke were coming from an unattached garage. The garage was near three other homes.
PEORIA, IL
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
Normal, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Accidents
Normal, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Family displaced after house fire in Normal Friday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Friday afternoon house fire in Normal has left a family without a home. Fire crews in Normal were called to a house in the 400 block of Jersey Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m., where a fire broke out in the back of the home. Extensive smoke and water damage were reported.
NORMAL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3 vehicle crash on Wabash Ave. sends 3 to hospital

VIGO COUNTY (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Three people were taken to the hospital following a Three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that caused a traffic backup Wednesday in Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Nfd#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#The American Red Cross#Bfd
WCIA

One man injured after shots were fired in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police responded to a shots fired call at East Center Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say that as they got to the scene, a 49-year-old Decatur resident arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds from the gunfire. No arrests have been made at […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police investigating crash with injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt after a traffic crash happened Friday night. Decatur Police were dispatched to an area on North Water Street at around 10 p.m. in response to a report of a personal injury accident. Initial investigation revealed that a gray 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Water Street […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man is dead after crash along IL-130

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Champaign County. On Friday, ISP said it was investigating a crash on IL-130 near Champaign County Road 700 North. On Saturday, ISP released information regarding the crash. In a preliminary investigation, Troopers found just after 4...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crews called to 2-vehicle crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened near West Beech and North Wright streets. One of the vehicles was seen on its side in a yard. There were several ambulances on scene. However, there is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing […]
URBANA, IL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
wcbu.org

1 dead, 1 injured in South Peoria shooting

One person is dead and a second injured after a shooting just before midnight Tuesday in South Peoria. Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 2000 block of W. Wiswall. Calls were also received about a shooting. Officers on scene found two men shot. Robert Lee Sims Jr., 37,...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Man dies in Kewanee from dog attack after protecting another dog

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police and Fire departments found a man Monday who later died after being severely injured by a dog attack, according to a media release. Police say they responded to the 800 block of North Vine Street at about 12:34 a.m., where they found the 66-year-old man bleeding from severe wounds and not breathing. Paramedics on scene later declared the man dead.
KEWANEE, IL
WCIA

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Car accident victim reflects on fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash took a deadly turn Monday in Ogle County. It took the life of a 55 year old man, when he hit a school bus and car with a young mother and her family inside. Kiara Franklin, 24, of Rockford was driving back from picking...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Urbana mayor announces Fire Chief & Deputy Chief appointees

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin announced on Monday that the City of Urbana intends to promote internally to replace Fire Chief Charles Lauss, who retires Thursday. Lauss’s successor will be Kent “Demond” Dade, who currently serves as deputy fire chief. This promotion is part of the succession planning that started when the city […]
URBANA, IL

