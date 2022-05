MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will host commencement ceremonies for spring graduates on May 7, 13 and 14. Kansas State University says more than 3,000 students will graduate from its institution this spring with commencement ceremonies set for Saturday, May 7 for K-State Salina and Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, for the Manhattan campus.

