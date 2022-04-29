ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington-shot Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets release date

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

Another Wilmington-shot film production from the industry's record-setting year of 2021 has a new release date.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," a series based on the trilogy of popular young-adult novels by Jenny Han, will debut June 17 on Amazon Prime, according to a tweet from the show's official Twitter account .

More: Carolina, Kure beaches go 'Along for the Ride' as Netflix film prepares to debut

The show stars newcomer Lola Tung as Belly, a formerly awkward girl who suddenly blossoms, attracting the attention of her longtime crush, Conrad, played by fellow newcomer Christopher Briney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HekBT_0fOWe6PN00

More: Now filming in Wilmington: Amazon TV series based on best-selling YA novels by Jenny Han

More: After a record-setting year, Wilmington's film industry waits for 2022 calendar to fill up

Of course, it can't be that simple, as a new boy soon comes into the picture to complete the summer love triangle.

The Wilmington area and its beaches appear to be well-cast for the story, which is set in several opulent beach homes. Pictures shared exclusively with Entertainment Weekly last month show the couple riding bikes at Fort Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYPQu_0fOWe6PN00

And "The Summer I Turned Pretty" isn't the only teen beach romance shot in Wilmington in 2021 that's set to debut in the coming weeks.

"Along for the Ride," which shot in Carolina and Kure beaches last year and is based on the young adult novel by Sarah Dessen, comes out May 6 on Netflix .

More: Wilmington-made Netflix movie announces release date, debuts trailer

Han, who's known for the novel "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and the other books in that series, which have been made into three movies, is listed on IMDB as an executive producer and showrunner of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

The cast also includes Jackie Chung ("Grey's Anatomy"), who plays Belly's mom, and Rachel Blanchard ("Fargo," "You Me Her") as her mom's best friend, Susannah.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington-shot Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets release date

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Staton
Person
Rachel Blanchard
Person
Sarah Dessen
Person
Jenny Han
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 25, 2022

Looks like the most popular things on the minds of most Netflix subscribers right now are the cutthroat, dog-eat-dog worlds of retail and real estate. At least, that is what we can infer from the most trending titles on the streaming platform today. Let’s take a look at the 10 titles on each list of Netflix’s top movies and TV shows for Monday, April 25, 2022.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Weekly
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming. Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Reportedly Being Considered for Theatrical Release Due to HBO Max and Warner Media Changes

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich is reportedly considering a theatrical release for Batgirl. The move, which would be a strategic change from the vision laid out by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, is being mulled in the larger context of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Kilar is out, and new CEO David Zaslav may be more amenable to such a change, since HBO Max was Kilar's top priority. Puck reports that Warner Bros. and other studios may also be re-examining their larger streaming strategies in the wake of huge stock losses by Netflix after a relatively small drop in subscribers last quarter.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
Star News

Star News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy