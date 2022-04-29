ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU will pay back benefits lost during the pandemic

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEayi_0fOWdxd400

For months, Michigan State University faculty and staff have been pushing to be paid back for the benefits the university cut during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, they finally got what they wanted.

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff broke the news during a University Council meeting.

"While still a working progress, we’re planning to proceed with some form of return of the retirement reductions by mid-summer," Woodruff said, reading a statement on behalf of President Samuel Stanley.

MSU cut retirement benefits for executive managers, staff, and faculty between July of 2020 and January of 2022. The reason was because the university expected to lose $43 million in state appropriations and $63 million in tuition. They received more than they expected.

The total amount that faculty and staff will be repaid is not clear yet.

"One-time dollars were identified in the provost's office that were earmarked for capital projects. However, the highest good and most pressing need for these dollars is an investment in faculty and academic staff success and we will allocate funds toward that goal," Woodruff continued, reading Stanley's statement.

Stanley emphasized his appreciation for the ongoing discussion and said additional details are forthcoming.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
WSYM FOX 47

Excellence In Education - Coleen Eigner - 4/27/22

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide. Coleen Eigner, a Teacher at Pinconning High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Barb Rabish says, "She’s an exemplary teacher who is dedicated herself to her students especially during these difficult times of the pandemic"
PINCONNING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#School Closings#University Council#College#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy