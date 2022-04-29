MSU will pay back benefits lost during the pandemic

For months, Michigan State University faculty and staff have been pushing to be paid back for the benefits the university cut during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, they finally got what they wanted.

MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff broke the news during a University Council meeting.

"While still a working progress, we’re planning to proceed with some form of return of the retirement reductions by mid-summer," Woodruff said, reading a statement on behalf of President Samuel Stanley.

MSU cut retirement benefits for executive managers, staff, and faculty between July of 2020 and January of 2022. The reason was because the university expected to lose $43 million in state appropriations and $63 million in tuition. They received more than they expected.

The total amount that faculty and staff will be repaid is not clear yet.

"One-time dollars were identified in the provost's office that were earmarked for capital projects. However, the highest good and most pressing need for these dollars is an investment in faculty and academic staff success and we will allocate funds toward that goal," Woodruff continued, reading Stanley's statement.

Stanley emphasized his appreciation for the ongoing discussion and said additional details are forthcoming.

