Oxford man formally charged with murder of local woman, issued $1M bond

By Maya Martin
Oxford Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oxford Police Department announced this afternoon the arrest of Justin Maurice Morris, 33 of Oxford. Morris has been formally charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1 million by a...

