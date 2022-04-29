ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Prince George's Man Fatally Stabbed In Oxon Hill: Police

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
A forensics van on scene of the shooting Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department (Twitter)

Prince George's Police were on the scene of a fatal stabbing that took place in the 1100 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill, the department said on Twitter.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, April 29, police said. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a person of interest, police added. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

