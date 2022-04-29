ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves prediction: Anthony Edwards headlines trio of props

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Only one game features on the Friday NBA slate, but Dan Titus of The Action Network has three player prop bets to share (video above).

The Memphis Grizzlies will have a chance to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves away from home, and two of Titus’s prop plays center on the favorites.

The first prop Titus is targeting is Jaren Jackson Jr. under 20.5 points+rebounds+assists .

Titus’s reasoning for fading Jackson Jr. comes down to his inability to stay on the floor and produce for Memphis.

“This man is averaging 23 minutes per game in the first-round series, down from 27 minutes per game in the regular season,” Titus says.

Further, JJJ has now fouled out in two consecutive games and is averaging 5.2 fouls per game in the series as a whole. Plus, he’s fallen short of this benchmark in four of five games this series, a trend Titus likes to continue tonight.

The second prop Titus is targeting in Game 6 is correlated to the Jackson Jr. prop, and that’s Brandon Clarke over 14.5 points .

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

“Clarke’s minutes have been up – the last three games he’s seen 29 minutes or more,” Titus explains. “Clarke is averaging 16.4 points per game and has gone over 14.5 points in three straight games.”

Additionally, Clarke is shooting 70 percent from the field in the series and reaches the free-throw line north of five times per contest, so he doesn’t need a high volume of shots to be able to clear this number.

For those reasons, back Clarke to produce another strong performance.

As for Titus’s final player prop, he’s looking to the Minnesota Timberwolves, specifically Anthony Edwards over 3.5 three-pointers made .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGQPD_0fOWdaZb00
Anthony Edwards drives to the basket
Getty Images

Titus believes the price on this prop (+110) provides great value to bettors. Plus, Edwards has steadily increased his attempts from distance in the postseason.

“In the regular season, 48 percent of his shots came from beyond the arc,” Titus says. “In the playoffs, that’s been increased to 57 percent.”

Further, Edwards is averaging a shade under four threes made per game while putting up nearly 10 on average. Lastly, Edwards has cleared this benchmark in four of five games this series.

Comments / 0

