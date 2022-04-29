ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Gov. Hochul, nice guys do finish last

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

We warned Gov. Kathy Hochul that her “play nice” approach with state lawmakers would fail, and now it has.

With barely weeks left in the session, Albany lawmakers show no appetite for her remaining agenda. They weren’t even going to change election rules to allow the replacement of indicted Brian Benjamin as her running mate in the primary.

Only the upending of this year’s election schedule thanks to the courts tossing Democrats’ gerrymanders (which, ironically, Hochul fully supported) gives her a shot at not having to run with the LG pick of one of her Democratic challengers.

“It’s a clusterf–k,” said one Democratic lawmaker of the Benjamin mess, after Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins went so far as to ask a top lieutenant not to introduce a bill aimed at getting Benjamin’s name off the primary ballot.

It seems the gov burned any goodwill during the budget negotiations by insisting on (minor) changes to the no-bail law and her near-$1 billion taxpayer subsidy for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, even as she refused to support lefty dreams like sealing nearly all criminal records and practically outlawing evictions.

One Democratic lawmaker told The City , “I think in her attempt to please everyone, she disappointed everyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4xx8_0fOWdZdk00
New York Democrats have until the end of April to propose a new congressional district map.
Redistricting Partners

And with the budget settled, she’s lost all her leverage: Lawmakers have their spending, so can give her the cold shoulder.

This may cost Mayor Eric Adams a four-year extension of his direct control of city schools, as lawmakers peeved at his push to fix state criminal-justice reforms insist on just a one-year extension of mayoral control in hopes of shutting him up.

Nor does Hochul have the votes to replace the 421-a tax abatement law, crucial to building affordable housing in the city, before it expires in June. (Progressives’ asking price looks to be the no-evictions bill.)

Hochul brags she’s no political rookie, but she’s sure not performing like a seasoned vet.

