Woman slammed for taking up four seats at busy airport — but not everyone agrees

By The Sun
 2 days ago

A woman has been criticized for taking up loads of seats at a busy airport.

In the clip, a woman can be seen sprawled across four seats with her electrical items, backpack and pillow.

TikTok user Ameya Okamoto captioned the clip : “Can we talk about how this woman is taking up enough space for like 10 people at my gate…

“After this she sat up and stared at me while I looked for a place to sit and now I am on the floor.”

One social media user commented: “How are people comfortable enough to sprawl out like it’s their personal living room?”

Another said: “That is what you call a sense of entitlement and not thinking of others.”

However, other followers criticized the social media user for not just asking the other passenger to move.

One put: “There’s no one look for seating! There’s even bags on seats from other people. Why cause drama?”

Another commented: “Why are people so afraid of confrontation that they would rather inconvenience themselves and then complain on the internet later.”

After this, she sat up and stared at me while I looked for a place to sit and now I am on the floor LMAO

Meanwhile, a Ryanair passenger was left stunned after a woman’s rude behavior during a flight.

A flight attendant recently revealed the essential etiquette rules that all passengers should follow during a flight.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Me
2d ago

step on her, she will move. people think they are on entitled to do anything!

13
Nettie Bowie
2d ago

People avoid confrontation because they don’t want to get shot!!

8
oldschool94
2d ago

who does this? ppl are pitiful.

10
