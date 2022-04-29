Woman slammed for taking up four seats at busy airport — but not everyone agrees

A woman has been criticized for taking up loads of seats at a busy airport.

A woman has been criticized for taking up loads of seats at a busy airport.

In the clip, a woman can be seen sprawled across four seats with her electrical items, backpack and pillow.

TikTok user Ameya Okamoto captioned the clip : “Can we talk about how this woman is taking up enough space for like 10 people at my gate…

“After this she sat up and stared at me while I looked for a place to sit and now I am on the floor.”

One social media user commented: “How are people comfortable enough to sprawl out like it’s their personal living room?”

Another said: “That is what you call a sense of entitlement and not thinking of others.”

However, other followers criticized the social media user for not just asking the other passenger to move.

One put: “There’s no one look for seating! There’s even bags on seats from other people. Why cause drama?”

Another commented: “Why are people so afraid of confrontation that they would rather inconvenience themselves and then complain on the internet later.”

@ameyaokamoto After this, she sat up and stared at me while I looked for a place to sit and now I am on the floor LMAO ♬ original sound – Ameya Okamoto https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Meanwhile, a Ryanair passenger was left stunned after a woman’s rude behavior during a flight.

A flight attendant recently revealed the essential etiquette rules that all passengers should follow during a flight.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.