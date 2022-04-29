ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Lightweight 45-Foot ‘Pocket Superyacht’ Is a Luxurious, Solar-Powered Speed Machine

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
A dayboat is a far cry from a superyacht, but one Swiss builder is hoping to bridge the gap between the two.

A-Line Marine has just unveiled a new “pocket superyacht” with the glitzy amenities of a much larger vessel. The 45-foot tender, known as the Aero 45 , comes fitted with an ensuite cabin, a large seating area for 10, a wet bar with grill and a spacious lounge on the fore. It’s like your favorite parts of a superyacht on a much smaller scale.

The lightning-quick RIB will outperform bigger boats when it comes to speed and maneuverability, though. Named after the Greek word for “air,” Aero 45 features a lightweight aluminum hull and three Mercury Verado 450 hp engines that allow her to soar through the seas at 60 knots. You can also opt for one Yamaha XTO motor or twin Volvo Penta engines that enable a top speed of 56 knots or 50 knots, respectively.

The speedster is reportedly easy to drive and is shaped to deflect ocean spray. In fact, the side-forming air tubes absorb vibrations and limit any rolling while retaining buoyancy. This ensures you’ll stay comfortable and dry on even the fastest of joyrides.

Just like a superyacht, the 45-footer’s layout can be customized to each seafarer’s tastes. You could add a walk-around deck or extra cabin, for instance. Furthermore, A-Line says everything from the decking to the upholstery will be tailormade by hand to satisfy the most demanding clients.

Another highlight is the vessel’s T-top. It can be covered with semi-transparent solar panels that harness clean energy from the sun to power the onboard systems. This means generators are used less, which, in turn, reduces the yacht’s environmental impact.

The best part? We won’t have to wait too long to see the Aero 45 hit the seas. The first hull is currently being built for an experienced yachtsman, with delivery slated for 2023.

Check out more photos below:

Comments / 2

AP_001337.bdcd7e8a2bec4744bd55c7536051d286.2357
1d ago

If it doesn’t run on gas and destroy the environment i wont even turn on the ignition

Reply
4
