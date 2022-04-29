ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

SV police arrest 20-year-old on attempted murder charge

By Phil Villarreal
 2 days ago
The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting.

Police say 20-year-old Julio Morales Ruiz fired shots near a mobile home park in the Los Arcos Estates in Sierra Vista at 9:07 p.m. Thursday.

Ruiz was booked into Cochise County Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

