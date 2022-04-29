Sources: Lakers want to interview Bucks assistant coach for head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers want to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach for their head coach opening.

According to NBA insider, Shams Charania who works for Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers have requested permission to interview Darvin Ham for their head coach.

Ham previously served as a Lakers assistant coach from 2011 to 2013.

Ham is a retired professional basketball player. He played eight seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.

During his time with the Bucks, Ham became the inspiration behind the now widely-used term "hammer play."

The Lakers are starting their next stage of the coaching search process.

