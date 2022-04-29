Clemson makes the final cut for priority linebacker target

One of Clemson’s top linebacker targets dropped his final four schools on Friday evening via social media.

Fairfax (Va.) 2023 four-star Tony Rojas is down to Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

He earned an offer from Clemson when he first visited for the program’s junior day on March 5 and returned in April for a spring practice visit.

Rojas (6-3, 200) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 210 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.

For his efforts this past season, Rojas was named first-team All-Region at running back and defensive end and was also named second-team All-State at the aforementioned positions.

Potentially playing linebacker at Clemson, considering the program’s history at the position, certainly resonates with Rojas and is an intriguing option for him going forward.

“Just seeing how Clemson players have gone on to play linebacker in the NFL after playing linebacker at Clemson is interesting,” he told The Clemson Insider in January.

