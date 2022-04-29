ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grace and Frankie Recap: Dolly Parton, Death and New Beginnings in Netflix Comedy's Series Finale — Grade It!

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ3Fr_0fOWcvyF00

Click here to read the full article.

Grace and Frankie began seven seasons ago with its titular duo staring down the end of their respective marriages and terrified of what comes next.

Friday’s series finale found them leaning on each other as they looked ahead toward the future. But it didn’t start that way…

Frankie, depressed after the eulogies for her fake funeral all featured anecdotes with or about Grace, bemoaned living a “small, insignificant life in the giant shadow of a skinny alcoholic.” She and Grace haven’t spoken to each other since their argument over Grace choosing to attend an important meeting with the “most important toilet man in the world” rather than attend the funeral.

Bud convinced her to come downstairs for Coyote and Jessica’s wedding — a fake ceremony to make Frankie feel better.

Meanwhile, Sol and Robert reminisced about their relationship in giant beach chairs overlooking the ocean. In the penultimate episode, Robert forgot the story of how they got together — kissing in an elevator in New York — and mixed it up with an entirely different memory. After being unable to recall such a significant moment of their lives, Sol worried that Robert would forget him, too. That was enough for Robert to finally agree to see a doctor about his memory loss.

After three days of not talking to each other, Grace returned to the house and inquired about Frankie’s funeral. Frankie, of course, lied about the disastrous event and said she was “overcome by all the beautiful things” everyone said about her, and that Grace didn’t come up once. When the conversation shifted to Grace’s big meeting with the toilet man, Grace also lied about it going well — readers, it did not go well — and Frankie knew from the voice message on her phone that that was not the case.

If you thought Robert would jump into action before he’s even seen a doctor, you’d be correct. Pivoting from denial to a plan of action about his future care, he suggested using Post-it notes to help remind him of things he’ll forget and getting their ducks in a row so the “burden” of caring for him doesn’t all fall onto Sol. But as Sol pointed out, Robert skipped the sad, mopey part of their situation — the things he’s best at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDewH_0fOWcvyF00 Brianna, who found out Mallory was about to be fired from Say Grace for being a terrible leader, subtly tried to convince her sister to quit before they could do so. Mallory took it the wrong way, especially when Brianna suggested she was being overlooked. Mallory didn’t want to quit her “great job” to do her own thing like her sister. She even accused Brianna of being miserable and jealous of her success.

Elsewhere, Frankie found her phone and listened to Grace’s panicked message about needing her to sing karaoke to close the deal. That was the perfect ammo for their fight during Coyote and Jessica’s fake wedding, each taking digs at the other for being abandoned. Frankie was still convinced of her death date, which Grace didn’t believe was real. Meanwhile, Grace was upset that Frankie was so eager to die. Frankie admitted that she was afraid to get sick and be unable to do the things that made her herself. Not being able to finish her last painting really got to her.

As Grace attempted to hug her friend, her martini glass collided with the microphone Frankie was holding, and sparks flew. Both women fell from the stage and awoke in a white void with white couches and flowers. Well, it looks like they died and made it to heaven.

Not even the promise of eternal rest was enough to prevent these two from arguing over being dead. Grace was convinced she could get them out of this — she talked her way out of a timeshare, after all — while Frankie was content to stay. When she and Grace first thought their lives were over, she only had to deal with a broken heart after her husband left her. Now her “whole body is breaking, and it’s only going to get worse.” But Grace insisted that they were not done yet, and that the best was yet to come.

A white door appeared, leading to that 9 to 5 reunion we’ve been waiting for since the show began. Dolly Parton sat behind an acrylic desk as Agnes, just a “working-class angel” who hadn’t been promoted in 250 years.

Grace told her there’d been a mistake, that she had to go back, and Agnes agreed. While her paperwork was marked for return, Frankie’s name was on the list to remain in heaven. Realizing this, Grace insisted that she and Frankie weren’t good on their own, and Agnes assured her that she’d be back soon enough. Plus, Frankie would get her own art studio and be able to paint again. That wasn’t enough for Frankie, who’d be in “such emotional pain” without Grace that “all the cheese in heaven won’t help.” But rules are rules, and it was time to say goodbye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwFno_0fOWcvyF00 In a tearjerking scene, Frankie and Grace said their goodbyes and embraced one last time. Agnes interrupted their touching moment to remind them that time was running out. Plus, she would never do a thing like tell them to take the stamp that’s sitting on the right side of her desk and mark Frankie’s paperwork with “return” as well. No, not even when she briefly turned her back to the pair and allowed them to do just that.

Grace and Frankie woke up in the same place, having only been out for a few seconds. They were back, and ready to move forward.

Coyote and Jessica eventually married with no family present, and Allison finally gave permission for Bud to quit his job. Mallory figured out what Brianna was trying to do the day of the fake wedding and thanked her sister for being there for her. When Mallory asked about why she was let go, Brianna lied to make her feel better and claimed it was because she cancelled the eye butter.

In New York, Sol took Robert to the hotel where they first got together to help jog Robert’s memory. While the knish did nothing for him, the piano tune helped things click for him, as did the elevator bank they soon found themselves in front of. Sol pointed out that at some point, Robert will lose some of those memories, but they can bring one back right now — and maybe even create a new one. The pair entered the elevator, kicking out the bellhop for privacy, and kissed as the doors closed.

Frankie bade farewell to her paint brushes and declared her painting days over. But not if Grace had anything to say about it. They could do it together, with Frankie’s hands guiding Grace’s over the canvas. The finished piece wound up being a portrait of the pair playing in the ocean. Cut to them walking through the shallow ocean water, with Grace remarking that she never thought she’d been in the ocean again.

The series ended with Grace and Frankie walking along the shore arm-in-arm as Aretha Franklin’s “You’re All I Need to Get By” played in the background.

“Now what?” Grace asked, and Frankie just laughed. Here’s to a new beginning…

What did you think of Grace and Frankie ’s series finale? Grade the episode (and the final season) below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year. Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us Recap: Kevin's Romantic Partner Is, At Long Last, Revealed!

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday’s This Is Us‘ might be centered on Kate and Philip’s wedding, but it’s essentially Kevin’s bar mitzvah: the day he finally becomes a man. And all of his delayed growing-up is rewarded, because by the end of the hour, Kev and ex-wife Sophie have reunited! Along the way, we learn how all of that evidence of female presence showed up in Kevin’s hotel room for Madison and Beth to find. Read on for the highlights of “The Night Before the Wedding,” then make sure to check out our post mortem interview for what Alexandra...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Aretha Franklin
92.9 NIN

Netflix’s Longest-Running Show Ends With New ‘Grace & Frankie’ Trailer

It may not have gotten as much buzz as Stranger Things or The Witcher, but when Grace and Frankie debuts its final season of episodes, it will officially become the longest-running TV series in Netflix’s history. The show has lasted for seven seasons and 94 episodes, putting it slightly ahead of the previous record-holder, Orange Is the New Black, which released seven seasons and 91 episodes.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Coyote
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Resident' Actor Suddenly Exits Show

The Resident has lost another member of the cast. Miles Fowler, who joined the Fox medical drama for Season 5, is not coming back for a potential Season 6. His final episode aired on March 29. Fowler starred as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy