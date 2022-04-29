ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

NASCAR ready to take on the Monster Mile at Dover Motor Speedway

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRIp1_0fOWcn9f00

DOVER, Del. — After an action packed Sunday last week at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for its 11th race of the year.

Dover Motor Speedway is a one-mile concrete paved oval located in Dover, Delaware. Dover Motor Speedway, originally known as Dover Downs International Speedway, has hosted 103 NASCAR Cup Series races dating back to the inaugural event on July 6, 1969.

Follow FOX4KC on Twitter

The first and second Dover Cup Series race was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

Recently retired driver, Jimmie Johnson, holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most wins at Dover Motor Speedway with 11 victories.

Three drivers are tied for the most wins among active competitors at Dover, which include Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, who each have three wins.

The race Sunday at Dover will be 400 miles with 400 laps and broken up into three stages.

In the last 17 NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover, only three teams have visited victory lane, including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

The most recent to win at Dover Motor Speedway was Hendrick Motorsports, when Alex Bowman drove to the win last season.

This season, five different organizations have won at least one race in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Hendrick Motorsports with four victories; followed by Trackhouse Racing’s two wins, Joe Gibbs Racing with two wins, Team Penske with one win and Stewart-Haas Racing with one win.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
NBC Sports

Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Dover Motor Speedway has been under new management and has received a new name. But its concrete “Monster Mile” remains treacherous. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes it on Saturday afternoon in a 200-lap race, the 10th race of its 2022 season. Dover also marks the end of this...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Jimmie Johnson
FOX4 News Kansas City

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash, including 2 kids

WATTS, Okla. — A deadly crash involving an Oklahoma private church school van where four people died remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. Two of the victims were children. The crash happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is […]
WATTS, OK
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Dover, Delaware. Now, the field rolls to the 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway for a round of practice and qualifying. View Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Dover Menu. ARCA:...
DOVER, DE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to Monday

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has the blueprint for how to win at Dover Motor Speedway on Mondays. Truex can win for the third time at the Monster Mile on the unconventional race day after rain stopped the action only 78 laps into the 400-mile race Sunday. Truex raced to his first NASCAR Cup win June 4, 2007, at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag on May 6, 2019.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#Speedway Motorsports#Talladega#Dover Motor Speedway#Nascar Hall#Stewart Haas Racing#Chiefs#Royals#Trackhouse Racing
Outsider.com

NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway Will Look Drastically Different Than Last Year: Here’s Why

The NASCAR All-Star race will return to Texas Motor Speedway next month for the second straight year, but now with head-to-head knockout qualifying added to the event. Instead of six rounds like in years past, NASCAR will split the 125-lap main event into four rounds, Fox News Fox News reports. The first three rounds will feature 25 laps each, while the fourth will include 50 laps with a winner-take-all $1 million prize on the line.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Dover race picks, DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary expert

Alex Bowman had the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career last year, posting four victories after recording a total of two in 189 starts over his first six campaigns. One of those wins came at Dover Motor Speedway as he finished 2.017 seconds ahead of eventual series champion Kyle Larson. Bowman attempts to repeat when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 29-year-old already has one victory this year as he took the checkered flag at Las Vegas in the third race of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Notes from a Rainy Day at Dover

Sunday afternoon rain forced postponement of the conclusion of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday at noon (ET). The race will be televised on FS1. The field had completed 78 laps when showers moved in from the west and forced a red...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX Sports

Bowman looks to defend Hendrick dominance at Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sure, it was bright on Monday for the. “It was a little bit rough,” Bowman said with a laugh. “Sunday night was a good celebration with me and my team. We got a cool picture. But I have sunglasses on for a reason. It was an enjoyable time.”
MOTORSPORTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy